Bill Barr’s house picketed by Trump supporters — because he hasn’t locked up Joe Biden yet
President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about the Department of Justice not persecuting and locking up his political opponents.
It appears his supporters have received the message.
On Saturday, Barr’s house outside Washington, DC was met with protesters.
“It’s come to this: A neighbor reports that AG William Barr’s house in McLean is being picketed by Trump supporters who believe he’s not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden,” Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler posted on Twitter, with a picture.
It's come to this: A neighbor reports that AG William Barr's house in McLean is being picketed by Trump supporters who believe he's not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Ko6Mbyfi97
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 31, 2020
Kessler was not the only person to post pictures of the protest, which also included a horse.
The stupid. It hurts.
Trump supporters picketed Bill Barr's house in McLean today to demand that he indict Joe Biden.
I have no explanation for the white horse. pic.twitter.com/thmMoMTRBz
— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) October 31, 2020
Billy Barr’s House; Cute trick and treaters 🎃
Why the Hitler’s salute? pic.twitter.com/0WFoHKUOWa
— Mom Skelton 🇺🇸 (@MomSkelton) October 31, 2020
