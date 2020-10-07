Quantcast
Black man stopped by alleged ICE agents while jogging in his own neighborhood

Published

1 min ago

on

Alleged ICE agents stop jogger in Boston (Photo: Screen captures)

Bena Apreala was out running this Tuesday in his Boston neighborhood when he was stopped by alleged ICE agents who asked for his identification. According to WBUR, two SUV’s driven by the agents blocked his path on the sidewalk.

When Apreala took out his cellphone and began recording the encounter, the agents backed off. Before they let him go, one agent asked Apreala if they could see if he has any tattoos.

“If I’m free to go, I’m not showing you anything,” he told the agents. “Thank you. Have a great day, guys.”

“The feds tried to stop me. ICE tried to stop me in my own neighborhood,” Apreala says in the video. “This s*** is crazy.”

After the video gained traction on social media, Boston city councilors wanted answers.

“This is unacceptable & Boston deserves full transparency about who these men were & how we will ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Councilors Michelle Wu tweeted.

Watch the video below:

Dr. Sanjay Gupta tells Trump to go back to isolation and stop infecting people

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump went into the Oval Office today instead of staying in isolation upstairs in the White House residence. It's something that Dr. Sanjay Gupta said is endangering people's lives.

Already 19 members of the White House staff have contracted COVID-19, leaving the West Wing dark and quiet as people left the building, went into quarantine or have already been diagnosed as being COVID-positive.

Briefing CNN's Jake Tapper, Dr. Gupta wondered why the president's doctors won't reveal Trump's chest X-rays to indicate if he has COID-related pneumonia. His doctors also note revealing when the last time Trump tested negative or what drugs he is taking. Trump may be still taking the steroid that can prematurely make people feel like they are Superman long before they're actually well.

The geopolitical implications of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

America’s national security officials are on alert and global markets shook at least briefly – following the announcement that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

As someone who studies the U.S.‘s image, I am curious about the geopolitical implications of the leader of the free world falling victim to the pandemic, and how America’s allies, adversaries and others might use this moment, or ones in the weeks and months ahead, to their advantage.

Why the US vice presidential debate matters more now than ever before

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

In many ways, a vice president’s most important constitutional duty is simply to stay alive. Beyond breaking ties in the US Senate, the vice president essentially has no real constitutional duties beyond replacing a deceased or incapacitated president.

Such matters of life or death could not weigh heavier in the upcoming presidential election, which features the oldest candidates of all time — President Donald Trump is 74 and his opponent, Joe Biden, is 77.

And Trump, as we all know, was hospitalised in recent days after contracting COVID-19 — and, according to his doctor, is still not “out of the woods” when it comes to making a full recovery.

