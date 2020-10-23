BLM activist details FBI visit to her home: ‘This is why this president is so dangerous’

President Donald Trump’s incitement of racism in his supporters was blasted by Black Lives Matter activist Alicia Garza on Friday.

“The FBI visited my house today,” she revealed on Twitter.

“They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups. They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others,” she explained.

“This is why this President is so dangerous,” she continued. “He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”

“I’m ok y’all, but this sh*t is not ok. Vote this muthaf*cka out,” she suggested. “For real.”