BLM activist details FBI visit to her home: ‘This is why this president is so dangerous’

Published

1 min ago

on

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza (Screenshot/MSNBC)

President Donald Trump’s incitement of racism in his supporters was blasted by Black Lives Matter activist Alicia Garza on Friday.

“The FBI visited my house today,” she revealed on Twitter.

“They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups. They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others,” she explained.

“This is why this President is so dangerous,” she continued. “He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”

“I’m ok y’all, but this sh*t is not ok. Vote this muthaf*cka out,” she suggested. “For real.”


2020 Election

Did a maskless Trump support flash a ‘white power’ sign at his The Villages rally?

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Did a maskless supporter of President Donald J. Trump really just flash a "white power" sign at his rally at The Villages in Florida?

The sign, with the thumb and index finger’s tips touching while the other three fingers are extended was traditionally known as the okay symbol.

Southern Poverty Law Center said the hand signal is "used ironically by a number of Trump supporters at far-right rallies. It’s been particularly prominent among far-right street protesters such as the Proud Boys and the Northwest-based Patriot Prayer, whose members have prominently displayed the sign in group photos and during street protests."

2020 Election

Marine One buzzes the crowd as Trump holds rally at the nation’s largest retirement community

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son" played in the background as Marine One hovered over the crowd at The Villages in Florida before landing at the first of two rallies for President Donald J. Trump Friday afternoon.

As CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller wrote, it's Trump's "51st visit to Florida, his most frequent destination, and his 5th rally" in the state this year.

https://twitter.com/markknoller/status/1319741247498629123

https://twitter.com/saraecook/status/1319740300802297858

Watch the video below.

https://twitter.com/byRyanGillespie/status/1319740904354217984

The vague rumors about Biden’s corruption are not meant to be comprehensible ‘outside the right-wing-media universe’: op-ed

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

When it comes to the pro-Trump camp's latest attempts to paint Joe Biden and his son Hunter as self-dealing actors intent on enriching each other by using their famous last name, those who live in the Fox News bubble won't feel a need to investigate the story for themselves. According to Anne Applebaum writing for The Atlantic, getting to the bottom of the story is besides the point.

Applebaum writes that disseminators of the Biden corruption narrative are "creating a miasma, an atmosphere, a foggy world in which misdeeds might have taken place, and in which corruption might have happened. They are also providing the raw material from which more elaborate stories can be constructed."

