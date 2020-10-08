Brad Parscale cried in front of cops — and bitterly complained his wife was withholding sex

Body camera footage obtained by The Daily Mail shows that former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale cried in front of police officers after his arrest last month and bitterly complained that his wife wouldn’t have sex with him.

According to The Daily Mail, the footage was taken from a police officer’s body camera with Parscale sitting in the back seat of a police cruiser as he was being taken to a hostpial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got f*cking tackled like a f*cking terrorist for wanting my wife’s attention,” he complained, referring to his arrest.

He then accused his wife of having him committed to a hospital so she could take all his money.

“She knows exactly what she is doing,” he fumed. “It is the most baller move of all time. It is the most checkmate, f*ck you, move of all time. It is un-f*cking-believable. ‘I’m gonna throw you in the hospital and act like you’re f*cking killing yourself. I’m gonna take all your money and by the time you get out you can’t do anything about it.'”

Parscale was arrested last month in a domestic dispute in which he allegedly barricaded himself in a room with multiple weapons and threatened to harm himself.