Brazil reaches deal to begin administering Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine
Brazil’s health minister said Tuesday the country would add the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 to its national immunization program, despite a political and diplomatic row over whether to use it.
Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the federal government had reached a deal with Sao Paulo state, which is helping test and produce the vaccine, to buy 46 million doses to be administered starting in January.
“This vaccine will be Brazil’s vaccine,” in addition to another developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, Pazuello told a video meeting of the South American country’s 27 governors.
“That’s our big news. This is going to recalibrate the process” of eventually vaccinating Brazil’s population against Covid-19, which has claimed more lives here than any country except the United States.
CoronaVac, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, has been caught up in a messy battle in Brazil.
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had labelled it the vaccine from “that other country,” and resisted using it, pushing for the Oxford vaccine instead.
Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a top Bolsonaro opponent, meanwhile pushed a deal between Sinovac and Brazil’s Butantan Institute to test and produce the vaccine in his state.
Doria has touted the vaccine as safe and effective, personally holding press conferences to announce preliminary results from the clinical trials.
He and Bolsonaro have also clashed over whether vaccination should be compulsory, as Doria would like.
“That vaccine will not be obligatory, period,” Bolsonaro said Monday.
Both the Sinovac and Oxford vaccines are currently undergoing final-stage clinical trials in Brazil, a top testing ground for vaccine candidates because of its high infection rate.
Both still need regulatory approval.
Brazil had previously signed a contract for 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine.
But CoronaVac is expected to be available first, after Oxford had to suspend testing in September when a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.
Brazil, a country of 212 million people, has registered 5.3 million cases and 155,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
(AFP)
COVID-19
California lays out strict conditions for theme park reopenings
California health officials on Tuesday set out strict conditions for the reopening of theme parks such as Disneyland that were forced to shut down because of the coronavirus crisis, with the new guidelines likely extending the closures for several more weeks.
Under the eagerly anticipated protocols, large parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios will be allowed to reopen once coronavirus transmission in the county in which they operate reaches the state's least restrictive "yellow" tier.
A smaller park will be allowed to reopen once its home county reaches the second least restrictive tier.
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell admits he’s been working to sabotage COVID relief talks behind the scenes to prioritize rushing Barrett confirmation
Senate Majority Mitch McConnell told his Republican colleagues Tuesday that he has privately been urging the Trump White House not to strike a coronavirus relief deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the November 3 election, warning that an agreement could interfere with the chamber's plan to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court early next week.
McConnell's remarks, first reported by the Washington Post, came during a closed-door Senate GOP lunch just ahead of a Tuesday evening deadline for a relief deal set by Pelosi and agreed to by the Trump administration. While the deadline came and went without a deal, the House Speaker told Democratic lawmakers late Tuesday that the two sides "have been making some progress" and continued to voice optimism that "we can reach an agreement before the election."
2020 Election
Sam Elliott narrated a powerful new Joe Biden ad — and it aired during Game 1 of the World Series
Actor Sam Elliott narrated a new ad for Joe Biden that aired during Game 1 of the World Series.
"There is only America," Elliott said. "No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that's possible on it -- with a fresh start."
"Cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect," Elliott continues, as the Star Spangled Banner plays quietly on a piano in the background.
"There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other," the narrator continues. "And choose a president who brings out our best."