Brazilian senator allied to Bolsonaro caught hiding money ‘between buttocks’
A Brazilian senator allied to far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was caught hiding money in his underwear during a police investigation into the diversion of public funds for fighting the coronavirus, local media reported on Thursday.
Federal officers raided the home of Chico Rodrigues in the northern state of Roraima on Wednesday as part of a corruption probe.
They found 30,000 reales ($5,300) in cash, part of which was discovered in Rodrigues’s underwear, including “between his buttocks,” said major outlets including O Globo, Folha de S. Paulo and Estadao, quoting sources from the investigation.
The federal police confirmed to AFP they were trying to dismantle a “possible criminal scheme diverting public funds” set aside to combat the outbreak in Roraima state.
Rodrigues meanwhile issued a statement saying the police “did their job carrying out a search as part of an investigation in which I’m cited,” although he made no mention of the cash nor where it was allegedly found.
He complained that he’d had his “home invaded just for doing my job as a legislator” and insisted he had done nothing wrong.
Bolsonaro accused the media of using the story to portray his government as corrupt.
“This operation is a typical example that there’s no corruption in my government, that we’re tackling corruption no matter who it is,” he said.
Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 partly on the back of promise to fight corruption, but since he took office he’s faced several scandals.
They include an investigation into his son Flavio, who is accused of deviating public funds during his time as a Rio de Janeiro state legislator.
Bolsonaro is being investigated over accusations by his former justice minister, Sergio Moro, that the president tried to interfere with police probes to shield members of his family and friends.
Latest Headlines
Breaking Banner
NBC news chief slammed for ‘absurd’ claim that Trump town hall was ‘motivated only by fairness’
When NBC announced that they'd be hosting a town hall featuring President Trump on the same night ABC is hosting a town hall with Joe Biden, the backlash was swift, with people accusing the network of giving Trump "exactly what he wants" by helping him to overshadow Biden.
In a statement released this Thursday, NBCU news chief Cesar Conde said that if the network were to move the Trump town hall to a later time slot so as to not conflict with Biden's town hall, "we would be violating our commitment to offer both campaigns access to the same audience and the same forum."
2020 Election
Americans voting early in record numbers in presidential election
Americans are voting early in record numbers with more than 17 million casting their ballots already ahead of the November 3 election between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.
And while the result of the White House race will not be known until Election Day, the early vote indications appear to favor the 77-year-old Biden, who has a double-digit lead over Trump in the national polls.
Iowa, the midwestern state where the 74-year-old Trump held a campaign rally on Wednesday, is among the states which allow voters to cast their ballots early.
Early voting began in Iowa on October 5. As of Thursday more than 325,000 ballots have been cast in the Hawkeye State, according to the US Elections Project of the University of Florida.