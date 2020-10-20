Breonna Taylor grand juror issues blistering statement accusing prosecutors of misleading public about the case

An anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case has issued a scathing statement about prosecutors misleading the public shortly after she was given legal clearance to discuss proceedings.

According to WLKY reporter Deni Kamper, Judge Annie O’Connell of the Kentucky 30th Circuit Court 2nd Division ruled on Tuesday that the grand juror will be allowed to talk about the case publicly, roughly three weeks after they accused Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of misleading the public about the case prosecutors presented to jurors.

Shortly afterward, the juror issued a statement claiming that prosecutors only ever presented jurors with the option of charging the officers involved in Taylor’s shooting with wanton endangerment — but not with murder.

“The jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them,” the juror said. “The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self defense of justification was never explained either.”

As Vice News’ Roberto Ferdman points out, the grand juror also implicitly accused Attorney General Cameron of lying to the public when he claimed that the jurors had agreed to all the charges filed in the case.

“The grand jury didn’t agree certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case,” the juror wrote. “The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those charges.”

Kevin Glogower, the attorney representing the grand juror, said last month that his client wants the public to know the precise reasons why the grand jury only indicted former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment after he killed Taylor in her own apartment during a no-knock raid this past March.

“What was presented [to jurors] is not being publicly disclosed,” Glogower claimed.