Britain’s Boris Johnson says he’s had no lasting effects after Covid-19 infection
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that he felt “fitter than several butchers’ dogs” after being infected with Covid-19 earlier this year and was sure coronavirus-stricken US President Donald Trump will be “fine.”In his interview with the BBC, Johnson, who was moved to intensive care in April due to the coronavirus, said that he was not feeling any lingering effects. According to the BBC, Johnson has lost weight since in efforts to fight the virus.Also Sunday, Johnson pointed out that obesity can be a problem when it comes to fighting the coronavirus but did not specifically a…
Jim Carrey’s ‘Joe Biden’ silences Trump as the audience roars during SNL’s season opener
After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 46th season of "Saturday Night Live" launched on Saturday evening.
The show's "cold open" featured Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey debuting as former Vice President Joe Biden.
It featured a replay of the first presidential debate, with Trump quickly interrupting the moderator and making jokes about Adderall.
Immediately upon taking the stage, Carrey's Biden pulled out a tape measure to make sure he was socially distanced from his adversary.
Trump aired his grievances against all the things he believes are "mean" to him.
Trump ‘bodyman’ is the latest White House official to test positive for coronavirus: report
Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nick Luna is the latest senior White House official to test positive for COVID-19.
"One of Trump’s personal assistants has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me. Nick Luna, as bodyman, works in very close proximity to the president so it’s not surprising," Bloomberg News White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported late Saturday evening.
Jacobs was the reporter who broke the story of Hope Hicks having coronavirus, which resulted in the White House revealing that President Donald Trump had also contracted the virus.