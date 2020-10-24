Brutal new Lincoln Project ad buries Colorado’s Cory Gardner as Trump’s ‘yes man’

On Saturday, The Lincoln Project launched a new ad targeting Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election.

“People ask us if we’d do an attack ad against Cory Gardner,” said the narrator of the spot. “We were thinking about it. And then, he wrote the script for us.”

The ad cuts to a segment in which a debate moderator asked Gardner, “Do you believe that President Trump is a moral and ethical man, Mr. Gardner?” To which he responded, “Yes.” The ad repeats the clip several times.

“Thank you, Cory, for making our jobs easy,” the ad concluded.

Watch below: