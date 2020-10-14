BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett caught in another scandal for failing to disclose politics to the Senate
CNN reported Wednesday that there are at least seven additional talks not listed on public calendars from the University of Notre Dame’s law school that involved Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Missing on the Senate paperwork was a talk with the law school’s anti-abortion group, according to a CNN KFile review.
Barrett is listed as participating in the newly discovered talks from 2004 to 2013 and involve panel participation on religion in the public square, a speech to a student religious society, a talk with the law school’s anti-abortion group, a roundtable on the Constitution, a faculty colloquium, a student scholarship symposium, and an event sponsored by Notre Dame’s Women’s Legal Forum.
CNN’s KFile accessed the public calendars on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine and on Notre Dame’s website. Bennett omitted these public talks – even though it is required to disclose them to the Senate Judiciary Committee. CNN’s KFile did note they were unable to independently confirm Barrett’s participation in the events, only that they were listed on Notre Dame’s public calendars. In several of the instances, only listings for the events, but not descriptions of them, were archived.
Barrett is currently in day three of hearings to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court seat left vacant following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Sept. 17.
2020 Election
Michael Cohen is writing a second book because ‘Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice’
President Donald J. Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen is writing a second book detailing the politicization of the Department of Justice under his former boss.
“It is fair and accurate to state that President Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice,” Cohen, said in an interview while promoting his book. His first publication was called, "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” which was a number one New York Times bestseller.
2020 Election
BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett caught in another scandal for failing to disclose politics to the Senate
CNN reported Wednesday that there are at least seven additional talks not listed on public calendars from the University of Notre Dame's law school that involved Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Missing on the Senate paperwork was a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, according to a CNN KFile review.
Barrett is listed as participating in the newly discovered talks from 2004 to 2013 and involve panel participation on religion in the public square, a speech to a student religious society, a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, a roundtable on the Constitution, a faculty colloquium, a student scholarship symposium, and an event sponsored by Notre Dame's Women's Legal Forum.
2020 Election
Neal Katyal rips Bill Barr for ‘unforgivable’ corruption: ‘Totally reprehensible’
In an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber Wednesday, Neal Katyal said Bill Barr's corrupt treatment of the U.S. judicial system and its policies were "unforgivable" and "totally reprehensible."
During the Obama Administration, Katyal served as acting Solicitor General of the United States. Previously, Katyal served as an attorney in the Solicitor General's office, and as Principal Deputy Solicitor General in the U.S. Justice Department.
"It's absolutely totally reprehensible," Katyal said. "When you're in the federal government, whether the attorney general or the president or White House or whatever, if you're conscious of the awesome powers you have as you go and slander someone and say you've unmasked me or you've done this unfairly or committed crimes, that's for anyone that's reprehensible, but to do it to our loyal servants of the United States Government is just unforgivable and, you know, they just throw this dirt."