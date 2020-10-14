BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett caught in another scandal for failing to disclose politics to the Senate

CNN reported Wednesday that there are at least seven additional talks not listed on public calendars from the University of Notre Dame’s law school that involved Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Missing on the Senate paperwork was a talk with the law school’s anti-abortion group, according to a CNN KFile review.

Barrett is listed as participating in the newly discovered talks from 2004 to 2013 and involve panel participation on religion in the public square, a speech to a student religious society, a talk with the law school’s anti-abortion group, a roundtable on the Constitution, a faculty colloquium, a student scholarship symposium, and an event sponsored by Notre Dame’s Women’s Legal Forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s KFile accessed the public calendars on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine and on Notre Dame’s website. Bennett omitted these public talks – even though it is required to disclose them to the Senate Judiciary Committee. CNN’s KFile did note they were unable to independently confirm Barrett’s participation in the events, only that they were listed on Notre Dame’s public calendars. In several of the instances, only listings for the events, but not descriptions of them, were archived.

Barrett is currently in day three of hearings to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court seat left vacant following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Sept. 17.