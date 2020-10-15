Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett ‘lied’ to Dem senator in 2017 over ties to hate group

Published

1 min ago

on

Amy Coney Barrett (Screen Capture)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is being accused of lying to a top Democratic Senator in an apparent attempt to hide her ties to and awareness of an anti-LGBTQ hate group that advocates for the re-criminalization of homosexuality and sterilization of transgender people.

Judge Barrett has been paid by and given speeches to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a law firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups. ADF advances its agenda by finding and litigating cases involving Christians who say they are being discriminated against for their faith by LGBTQ people, often same-sex couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of the Alliance Defending Freedom attended the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s #SCOTUS nomination in the Rose Garden,” former US Senator Al Franken tweeted Wednesday.

He posted a devastating video (below) of him questioning Barrett in her 2017 judicial confirmation hearing. The video then cuts to this week’s confirmation hearing, with Senator Pat Leahy (D-VT) asking her about the Alliance Defending Freedom.

“Were you aware of ADF’s decades-long efforts to re-criminalize homosexuality?” Leahy asked Barrett on Tuesday.

“I am not aware of those efforts, no,” Barrett firmly responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Franken adds, “I questioned her about this in 2017. She spoke to them 5 times, took money from them, and is very, very, very aware of what they do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Norman Orenstein, a top political scientist and a resident scholar at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI), says Barrett “lied.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the sad truth about how pandemics end

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

When will the pandemic end? All these months in, with over 37 million COVID-19 cases and more than 1 million deaths globally, you may be wondering, with increasing exasperation, how long this will continue.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, epidemiologists and public health specialists have been using mathematical models to forecast the future in an effort to curb the coronvirus's spread. But infectious disease modeling is tricky. Epidemiologists warn that “[m]odels are not crystal balls," and even sophisticated versions, like those that combine forecasts or use machine learning, can't necessarily reveal when the pandemic will end or how many people will die.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump treats essential workers as expendable — and many Americans are following his dangerous lead

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

I distinctly remember the first time I saw a yard sign thanking essential workers. It was early March and the streets in my Louisville neighborhood were just becoming desolate enough that when I rode my scooter — an old 50cc cherry-red Honda that caps out at like 40 miles per hour — there were no cars to impatiently rev their engines behind me on 35 mile per hour residential stretches. I was at a stoplight calculating how many rolls of toilet paper and canned beans (a rolling pandemic cliché, I know) when I noticed the sign stuck on a grassy patch in front of a pale yellow bungalow.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He does not sound well’: Trump’s health questioned after repeated pronunciation failures at Iowa rally

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday held his third daily campaign rally after returning to the campaign trail following his hospitalization for COVID-19.

Trump rallied supporters in Iowa, despite local fears his rally would be a coronavirus super-spreader event.

Indeed, there was no social distancing and few masks at the event.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1316525716457041928

But the focus returned to Trump's health after he repeatedly failed to pronounce the name of a company while attacking Hunter Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE