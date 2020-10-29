Quantcast
BUSTED: Trump’s former doctor promised to help drug company execs — who are now funding his congressional run

2 hours ago

Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House photo by Pete Souza.

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported on how Dr. Ronny Jackson, the disgraced former presidential physician, promised to help a pair of pharmaceutical businessmen who are funding his bid for Congress.

“As President Donald Trump’s former White House physician Ronny Jackson mounted a Republican congressional bid this year, he got a huge assist from a pair of local businessmen who not only financed a super PAC backing Jackson’s candidacy but also rented office space to his campaign and joined the campaign’s ‘district leadership team,'” reported Lachlan Markay. “Now it appears Jackson has helped those two businessmen position themselves for a piece of what they say is potentially billions of dollars in pharmaceutical manufacturing business that soon could come to Amarillo, the north Texas city that would be part of Jackson’s district should he win.”

The businessmen are Alex Fairly, the founder of a pharmacy benefit management company named FairosRX, and former Amarillo mayor Jerry Hodge, founder of a pharmaceutical services business called Maxor — both of whom want to attract investment with Jackson’s help.

“While Jackson’s deep personal relationship with the President of the United States makes him an asset to anyone looking to score favors with the government, the potential of him having a seat in Congress was a potential boon to such efforts. And, sure enough, Fairly and Hodge quickly turned their attention to getting Jackson elected,” said the report. “Two weeks after the event unveiling what Hodge and Fairly dubbed their ‘America First Pharmaceutical Relocation Plan,’ they teamed up to form a new super PAC. It was dubbed the Miles of Greatness Fund, and the address it listed in its statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission matches publicly available addresses for both Maxor and Hodge’s Hodge Management Group.”

According to the Campaign Legal Center’s Brendan Fischer, this relationship is “not necessarily unlawful … But it is an oddly cozy relationship between a candidate and a supportive super PAC, and if Jackson is elected, it sure seems like he would be deeply indebted to Fairly and Hodge.”

You can read more here (requires subscription).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
