‘Can’t fix stupid’: Police alarmed after Trump supporter hangs 2020 sign from live electrical wires
Police in the town of Wilmington, Massachusetts are seeking a supporter of President Donald Trump who hung a ‘TRUMP 2020’ sign from live electrical wires on Thursday.
In a tweet posted early on Friday, the Wilmington Police Department said it is “looking to speak with the individual who decided to hang a sign across Main St. early this morning by tying it around live electrical wires.”
Photos posted by the police show a set of letters that spell “TRUMP 2020” strung on electrical wires, which caused the power lines to droop down significantly closer to the street.
“Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists,” the department commented.
Tweets replying to the police’s message didn’t offer any information about the person who hung the sign — but they did contain plenty of mockery.
“It’s really a shame that Darwin missed this opportunity,” wrote a Twitter user who calls themselves “Ray the Drone Guy.” “You can’t fix stupid.”
“Seems about right for the candidate,” wrote another.
We are looking to speak with the individual who decided to hang a sign across Main St early this morning by tying it around live electrical wires. Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/pAz4WB31br
— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) October 23, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
