Quantcast
Connect with us

Cardi B posts video saying she felt threatened by Trump supporters: ‘We’re gonna get jumped’

Published

17 mins ago

on

After driving past a throng of Trump supporters in Los Angeles on Saturday, rapper Cardi B posted a video to Instagram where she talked about how scared she was during the experience.

“Nah, we’re gonna get jumped. I really feel like we’re gonna get jumped,” Cardi said as her car drove past the people hoisting Trump 2020 flags and signs. “Oh my god.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump supporters are everywhere, I’m scared. I don’t like it, with their big a– trucks,” she said in a subsequent video.

“I don’t like this sh*t,” she said in another video as masked Trump supporters walked past her car. “Look at this. Look at this! Look how they’re walking around — with fake guns out and covering their f—ing face. I don’t like this sh*t.”

Earlier that day, Cardi B’s husband, rapper Offset, had a run-in with Trump supporters and was detained by police who said they received a report that passengers in his vehicle were “waving guns” at Trump supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s promise to save Carrier jobs from moving out of the country was a big bust: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump's 2016 promise to stop manufacturer Carrier from exporting jobs overseas -- particularly to Mexico -- was an enormous bust with more 60 percent of the jobs in Indiana disappearing as the company persisted in off-shoring employment over the past three years.

Right after he was elected, the president made an announcement that he had convinced the company to keep 1,100 jobs in Indiana instead of shipping them off to Mexico, telling cheering employees at a plant, "Companies are not going to leave the United States anymore without consequences. It’s not going to happen. We’re not going to have it anymore.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal official resigns over Trump’s politicization of workforce: ‘Clearly an attempt to require loyalty’

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

The chairman of an executive branch advisory board resigned over President Donald Trump's executive order that politicized much of the federal workforce.

Ron Sanders stepped down Monday as head of the Federal Salary Council, which advises the executive branch on compensation issues, and blasted the president's order that strips many federal employees of their civil service protections, reported Government Executive.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Cardi B posts video saying she felt threatened by Trump supporters: ‘We’re gonna get jumped’

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

After driving past a throng of Trump supporters in Los Angeles on Saturday, rapper Cardi B posted a video to Instagram where she talked about how scared she was during the experience.

"Nah, we're gonna get jumped. I really feel like we're gonna get jumped," Cardi said as her car drove past the people hoisting Trump 2020 flags and signs. "Oh my god."

"Trump supporters are everywhere, I'm scared. I don't like it, with their big a-- trucks," she said in a subsequent video.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE