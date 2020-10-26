Cardi B posts video saying she felt threatened by Trump supporters: ‘We’re gonna get jumped’

After driving past a throng of Trump supporters in Los Angeles on Saturday, rapper Cardi B posted a video to Instagram where she talked about how scared she was during the experience.

“Nah, we’re gonna get jumped. I really feel like we’re gonna get jumped,” Cardi said as her car drove past the people hoisting Trump 2020 flags and signs. “Oh my god.”

“Trump supporters are everywhere, I’m scared. I don’t like it, with their big a– trucks,” she said in a subsequent video.

Prior to the detainment, Cardi B shared Instagram stories expressing concern about Trump supporters being outside her car with their faces fully covered: "I really feel like we're going to get jumped," pic.twitter.com/JwOZe5lXUO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2020

“I don’t like this sh*t,” she said in another video as masked Trump supporters walked past her car. “Look at this. Look at this! Look how they’re walking around — with fake guns out and covering their f—ing face. I don’t like this sh*t.”

Earlier that day, Cardi B’s husband, rapper Offset, had a run-in with Trump supporters and was detained by police who said they received a report that passengers in his vehicle were “waving guns” at Trump supporters.