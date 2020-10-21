Quantcast
Connect with us

Catholic paper comes out against Amy Barrett’s nomination in scathing editorial: ‘A relativist dressed in originalist drag’

Published

1 min ago

on

Judge Amy Coney Barrett (screengrab).

In an op-ed published in the National Catholic Reporter this Wednesday, the outlet’s Editorial Staff called on the U.S. Senate to reject the nomination Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“We believed it was wrong for the Senate to consider this nomination in the first place given the precedent set four years ago when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February, nine months before the election,” the op-ed reads. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to even hold hearings on the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, saying repeatedly that the American people should have a say in the matter. This year, when the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a vacancy less than nine weeks before Election Day, McConnell has seen fit to ram through the nomination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NCR, the “hypocrisy is rank,” and it’s impossible to see how “rushing this nomination will be good for our democracy.”

NCR’s Editorial Staff acknowledges that Barrett is not responsible for McConnell’s actions, but adds that she has allowed herself  be “a vehicle for his agenda and that of President Donald Trump.”

“She could have phoned the White House and asked not to be considered for the nomination: Barrett is only 48 years old and there will be other vacancies.”

“It is her bad faith in discussing the law that warrants disqualifying her,” NCR’s op-ed continues. “About the evils of climate change, access to health care and voter intimidation, Americans deserve better than a relativist dressed in originalist drag.”

Read the full op-ed over at the National Catholic Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump superfan proven right in alcohol-related crash: ‘I have a better chance of dying in a car crash than I do from COVID’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's most visible superfans told friends he was more likely to die in car crash than from the coronavirus.

Turns out, he was right, reported the Star Tribune.

Randal Thom, the unofficial ringleader of the "Front Row Joes" who've packed into the president's rallies since 2016, was killed Monday afternoon while returning to his Minnesota home after taking part in a pro-Trump flotilla in Florida's Jupiter Inlet.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Maryland man arrested over plot to kidnap, beat, sodomize and murder Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on national TV

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

A Maryland man was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kalama Harris.

WJZ reported that James Dale Reed, 42, of Maryland was arrested earlier this month after he admitted writing a letter and leaving it at a Frederick home on the morning of Oct. 4. A Ring door camera caught an image of the person.

According to The New York Times, Reed is accused of threatening to kidnap and murder the Democratic candidates.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Rudy Giuliani tricked by Sasha Baron Cohen into having ‘indiscreet encounter’ with young actress

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was reportedly tricked by comedian Sasha Baron Cohen into having an "indiscreet encounter" with a young actress who was playing as a far-right journalist in his new "Borat" movie.

The Guardian, which has seen footage from Cohen's upcoming movie, reports that "the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE