Catholic paper comes out against Amy Barrett’s nomination in scathing editorial: ‘A relativist dressed in originalist drag’

In an op-ed published in the National Catholic Reporter this Wednesday, the outlet’s Editorial Staff called on the U.S. Senate to reject the nomination Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“We believed it was wrong for the Senate to consider this nomination in the first place given the precedent set four years ago when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February, nine months before the election,” the op-ed reads. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to even hold hearings on the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, saying repeatedly that the American people should have a say in the matter. This year, when the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a vacancy less than nine weeks before Election Day, McConnell has seen fit to ram through the nomination.”

According to the NCR, the “hypocrisy is rank,” and it’s impossible to see how “rushing this nomination will be good for our democracy.”

NCR’s Editorial Staff acknowledges that Barrett is not responsible for McConnell’s actions, but adds that she has allowed herself be “a vehicle for his agenda and that of President Donald Trump.”

“She could have phoned the White House and asked not to be considered for the nomination: Barrett is only 48 years old and there will be other vacancies.”

“It is her bad faith in discussing the law that warrants disqualifying her,” NCR’s op-ed continues. “About the evils of climate change, access to health care and voter intimidation, Americans deserve better than a relativist dressed in originalist drag.”

Read the full op-ed over at the National Catholic Reporter.