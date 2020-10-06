CDC admission implicates Air Force One
CDC Admission Implicates Air Force One; Aerosols Can Spread COVID, Despite HEPA FiltersQ2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and morePassengers Aboard Air Force One Might Have Become Infected With COVIDWASHINGTON, D.C. (October 5, 2020) – The CDC’s admission that COVID can be spread by aerosols which linger in the air, and can travel well beyond 6 feet from space to space, as well as be circulated through a ventilation system, lends credence to the suggestions that some of those closest to President Trump who have contracted COVID might have become infected aboard Air Force One, especially s…
Trump supporters risk their lives for him — but most wouldn’t get the same health care he’s getting
It was the hottest ticket of the year for conservatives. They were inching toward the dream of a lifetime, having a solid majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.When the invitation came to attend Donald Trump’s announcement of his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, what gun-loving, abortion-hating Republican would turn it down?So about 150 people sat shoulder to shoulder in the White House Rose Garden on Sept. 26, most without masks. They hugged, shook hands, bumped fists, whispered in each other’s ears and cheered the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.It was as if the COVID-19 pandemic wa... (more…)
Democratic criticism of COVID-19 models — but not Republican criticism — erodes public trust in science
Republican criticism of epidemiological models of the spread and impact of COVID-19 do not appear to have much effect on the public’s trust in science and support for science-based policy, according to a new study published in Science Advances. But this is not the case for Democratic criticism.The difference could come down to the public’s expectations: Republicans who criticize COVID-19 models are seen as acting in alignment with their party, while Democrats who do so appear to be less ideologically motivated because they are bucking their party.“The COVID-19 pandemic thrust scientific resear... (more…)
Katie Couric calls out TV networks for getting ‘played’ by Trump’s White House: ‘I find it infuriating’
President Donald Trump on Monday made sure the press was ready for his triumphant discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he's been hospitalized for the last three nights.
Trump gave the press almost four hours of warning that he would be headed back to the White House.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!