Quantcast
Connect with us

CDC ‘demoralized’ after Trump White House forces ‘line-by-line edits to official health guidance’

Published

14 mins ago

on

Trump at the CDC (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are feeling “demoralized” because Trump officials have been imposing “line-by-line edits” to their official health recommendations during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the CDC has been subjected to extraordinary pressure from the Trump White House that has included edits aimed at “altering language written by CDC scientists on church choirs, social distancing in bars and restaurants as well as internal summaries of public-health reports.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This stands in stark contrast to how the CDC has traditionally been relied upon to handle disease outbreaks.

“When Ebola cases surfaced in the U.S. six years ago, the CDC steered the public health response, holding 13 news briefings in one month and deploying thousands of staff globally to stop the virus,” WSJ notes. “This year, the CDC didn’t hold a single news conference on the coronavirus pandemic in four separate months. White House officials routinely denied the agency’s requests to brief reporters, a former HHS official said.”

Despite the unprecedented influence the White House has exerted over the CDC, many Trump officials are still upset that CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has not done enough to clamp down on rebellious career officials.

“The president doesn’t view Dr. Redfield as an effective communicator, administration officials say, and he has at times publicly criticized him,” WSJ reports. “Administration officials say Mr. Trump is considering adding more political appointees to the CDC if he wins re-election.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump ‘Scam PAC’ sites shut down by FBI for possible fraud

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

A pro-Trump political action committee is under investigation for fraud.

Two websites associated with the Keep America Great Committee have been taken down and replaced with a placeholder message from the FBI, which is asking possible fraud victims to contact investigators through the hashtag #kagc, reported The Daily Beast.

“This domain … has been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation pursuant to a federal seizure warrant,” the message reads. “If you donated to the Keep American [sic] Great Committee you may be a victim of fraud.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CDC ‘demoralized’ after Trump White House forces ‘line-by-line edits to official health guidance’

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are feeling "demoralized" because Trump officials have been imposing "line-by-line edits" to their official health recommendations during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the CDC has been subjected to extraordinary pressure from the Trump White House that has included edits aimed at "altering language written by CDC scientists on church choirs, social distancing in bars and restaurants as well as internal summaries of public-health reports."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Las Vegas GOP consultant arrested for raping a woman he met on a dating app

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Las Vegas Republican consultant Benjamin Sparks was arrested this Tuesday in connection with a rape in Atlanta, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The allegations come from a Georgia woman identified as Dawn Marie Budway, who says Sparks raped her at an Airbnb after the two met on a dating app in late September. Budway has repeatedly criticized authorities for not arresting him sooner.

“Please continue to share my story,” Budway wrote on social media, later adding, “This shouldn’t have happened. Las Vegas dropped the ball.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE