CDC epidemiologists are finally tracing the White House COVID-19 outbreak: report
Donald Trump’s White House is finally working with health experts to trace the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened numerous senior officials.
“A week after a cluster of coronavirus cases emerged following a White House event, the Trump administration is now working on a limited basis with the federal government’s elite cadre of disease detectives to control further spread,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Two epidemiologists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are assisting the White House in tracking down people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, CDC spokesman Jason McDonald said Thursday. One epidemiologist has been detailed to the White House since March and the second arrived recently.”
Trump and more than 30 people have been linked to the White House outbreak.
“The White House by Tuesday completed contact tracing related to the president’s infection and cases involving several other people, a senior White House official said, raising concerns among infectious-disease experts about whether a thorough investigation could be completed so quickly. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, said anyone meeting the CDC’s definition of ‘close contact’ with someone who tested positive had been notified and given health recommendations,” the newspaper reported.
“It remains unclear when the White House began contact tracing,” The Post noted. “If the effort did not begin right away, or go far back enough, infections may have been missed, experts said.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
Jackie Robinson’s daughter tears into Trump for using his likeness in campaign ad
On Thursday, Sharon Robinson, the daughter of barrier-breaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson, tweeted that she opposes the use of her father's picture in a campaign ad for President Donald Trump — and said her whole family was "insulted."
Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump
2020 Election
Biden wins debate timeslot after Trump pulls out – ABC to host town hall without president
ABC News will host a town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden next week during the same timeslot as the second presidential debate was supposed to be held, after President Donald Trump very publicly announced he would not attend.
The Commission of Presidential Debates, citing Trump's recent coronavirus infection, announced next week's debate would be virtual, to prevent Trump from spreading the virus to others. Trump declared he would not "waste" his time by participating.
Here's Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director
As we said —one way or another, Joe Biden is taking questions from voters on October 15th! https://t.co/ZOah4a58Xe