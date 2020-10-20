Quantcast
Connect with us

CDC reports 285,000 more deaths than a ‘normal’ year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

People wearing face masks in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19 wait in line (Shuttestock/ Belish)

A new report released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the coronavirus pandemic has left about 285,000 more people dead in the United States than would be expected in a typical non-pandemic year. Of the approximate 285,000 deaths, two-thirds were attributed to the virus.

The CDC study found that the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has taken a disproportionate toll on Latinos and Blacks. The CDC also found that COVID-19 deaths hit 25- to 44-year-olds extremely hard with an “excess death” rate up by 26.5 percent in relation to previous years. This was the largest death jump among any age group in the study.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The number of people dying from this pandemic is higher than we think,” Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, told The Washington Post. “This study shows it. Others have as well.”

The data covered the period Feb. 1 to Sept. 16. Woolf said the COVID-19 deaths are likely to hit 400,000 by the end of the year. The numbers were assembled by the National Center for Health Statistics, a unit of the CDC.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Supreme Court mail-in voting ruling raises alarm: Democrats may ‘never win another national election’

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

A divided Supreme Court rejected a Pennsylvania Republican effort to curtail mail-in voting, but experts say the Democratic victory may be short-lived — and confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would be a "disaster for Democrats."

This article was originally published at Salon

With Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberals, the court split 4-4 to reject a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block an order from the state's Supreme Court allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if they are received within three days of Election Day — even if they do not have a clear postmark. The tie left the state decision in place, which Democratic lawyers hailed as "great news for voting rights."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump can ‘rage from the balcony’ but he ‘will not succeed’: Dem super lawyer promises to protect the vote

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has a lot of options available to him when it comes to his attempt to steal the election. That doesn't mean they'll work, however.

In an interview with Democratic "super-lawyer" Bob Bauer, "The Circus's" John Heilemann listed a few scenarios for Trump trying to steal the election.

"We already have an electoral infrastructure -- a voting system -- that is not always adequately resourced or supported," Bauer explained. "You take that system, you layer on top of it a pandemic, you lay on top of that destructive behavior by one of the major political parties who espouses this kind of nonsense, and you add on top of that the internet-distributed misinformation plays, and that just means that the task that you have to address these contingencies is much larger than it's been as a structural matter any time in the past."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Will American elections ever again be legitimate?

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Only an established, legal “right to vote“ can defeat Republican voter suppression.

Republican politicians and conservative commentators are shocked, shocked! that Chief Justice John Roberts would say that people who voted before election day in Pennsylvania but their ballots were delayed by Lewis DeJoy’s sabotage of the Post Office should have their vote counted.

Increasingly, this election is coming down to the simple question of how effective 40 years of concerted Republican voter suppression efforts will be.

Their main strategy, particularly since George and Jeb Bush got together in 2000 to use a Texas felon list to purge 90,000 Black people off voting roles in Florida, has been removing the names of people who are legitimate voters.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE