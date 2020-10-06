CEOs blast Trump for his ‘sudden halt of negotiations’ over COVID stimulus — and issue dire warning

The political organization representing CEOs at some of America’s top companies warned the decision by President Donald Trump to suspend stimulus negotiations will “worsen and prolong” the financial crisis facing America.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“We are deeply troubled by the sudden halt of negotiations,” the Business Roundtable said in a statement released on Tuesday, as reported by Washington Post economics correspondent Heather Long.

“Millions of American workers, families and business are suffering from the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and need the support of their government,” the CEOs explained. “Communities across the country are on the precipice of a downward spiral and facing irreparable damage.”

“Failure to reach a deal on additional relief would worse and prolong the crisis for our country,” the group warned.

A group of America's top CEOs – the Business Roundtable -warn the recession will worsen w/out another #stimulus “We are deeply troubled by the sudden halt of negotiations," they write. "Failure to reach a deal on add'l relief would worsen and prolong the crisis for our country" pic.twitter.com/jeEBLKqTzp — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 7, 2020