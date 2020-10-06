Quantcast
Connect with us

CEOs blast Trump for his ‘sudden halt of negotiations’ over COVID stimulus — and issue dire warning

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

The political organization representing CEOs at some of America’s top companies warned the decision by President Donald Trump to suspend stimulus negotiations will “worsen and prolong” the financial crisis facing America.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are deeply troubled by the sudden halt of negotiations,” the Business Roundtable said in a statement released on Tuesday, as reported by Washington Post economics correspondent Heather Long.

“Millions of American workers, families and business are suffering from the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and need the support of their government,” the CEOs explained. “Communities across the country are on the precipice of a downward spiral and facing irreparable damage.”

“Failure to reach a deal on additional relief would worse and prolong the crisis for our country,” the group warned.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservative asked why Trump’s Twitter feed was ‘extra-deranged’ Tuesday night — and the replies were illuminating

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent his Tuesday evening in a Twitter meltdown, writing or retweeted more than 40 messages after the sun set.

Conservative writer Charlie Sykes wondered what was going on.

"Trump’s Twitter feed is extra-deranged tonight," Sykes tweeted. "Theories?"

Sykes received a number of submissions. Here's some of the suggestions he received:

https://twitter.com/HollyGo55/status/1313662966265516032

Internal polls are even worse of what we know.

— Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) October 7, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Steroids and stupidity’: MSNBC anchor warns Trump is ‘panicking on steroids’ as he tanks in the polls

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

MSNBC anchors worried about President Donald Trump's mental state on Tuesday evening.

During the handoff between their shows, anchors Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell discussed fears over Trump's mental health as he takes powerful steroids after contracting COVID-19.

"I don't usually pay attention to what the president says, just as a matter of course, like I watch what he does, not what he says is kind of my thing, but I am worried about the president's mental state a little bit, and so I've been paying a little more attention than usual to what he's saying and right now his Twitter feed is like a supersoaker of nonsense and it is going off, like, every 30 seconds and he's contradicting himself and things are getting crazy and I just have a feeling this is going to be one of those nights, Lawrence," Maddow explained. "This is going to be one of those nights."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump offers to send immediate $1,200 stimulus checks in bid to restart the stimulus talks he called off

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to restart coronavirus stimulus talks -- after having shut down discussions earlier in the day.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Trump's comments caused the stock market to tank.

See if you can pinpoint the timing of Trump’s tweet pic.twitter.com/TGqsv4kNkz

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE