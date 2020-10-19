Chicago named the ‘rattiest’ city in US for sixth consecutive year by Orkin
Here’s something that will have Chicago residents saying, “Aw, rats!”Pest-control giant Orkin has released its annual list of “rattiest cities” in the United States, and Chicago is once again No. 1.The ranking is based on the number of new rodent treatments that Orkin carried out in a given city between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020.This marks the sixth year in a row that Illinois’ most populated city tops the “rattiest” list.“Rats have taken to the streets of Chicago, yet again,” Orkin wrote in its announcement.Los Angeles finished second on the 2020 edition of the dubious list, while New Y…
Baby of Stacey Jones — who was pregnant when she was fatally shot last week — has died
CHICAGO — The child whom Stacey Jones had been carrying when she was fatally shot last week died Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.“Baby boy Harrison,” for whom the given address was the same as Jones’, in the 2100 block of East 95th Place in the Far South Side Jeffery Manor neighborhood, died at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at the University of Chicago Medical Center.He was 4 days old.“We can confirm this child was indeed the child related to that tragic shooting incident,” Officer Michael Carroll, a Chicago police spokesman, said by email Sunday morning.Jones, 35, was fa... (more…)
Woman teaches her Sheepadoodle how to communicate using buttons
SEATTLE — If you have a pet, you’ve probably wished at some point that it could talk to you. Too bad that’s impossible … or is it? Alexis Devine would tell you that her dog can — in a way.Devine, an artist in Tacoma, Wash., has had Bunny, a female Sheepadoodle, for a year. And in that time, Devine says she’s introduced Bunny to more than 50 words by teaching her to press buttons that play words out loud.For instance, as seen in videos Devine has posted on social media, if Bunny wants to go to the park, she’ll press a button that says “park.” Or, if she wants to play, she’ll hit the button for ... (more…)
These 6 key battleground states will decide the 2020 presidential election — and Trump trails Biden in all of them
The November 3 US presidential election is boiling down to a handful of key states that will decide the race between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Trump carved a narrow path to victory in 2016 by winning the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona.
This time polls have him behind in all six -- albeit by narrow margins in some.
Trump also trails by a slim margin in three other states he won in 2016 -- Georgia, Iowa and Ohio, according to an average of state polls by the website RealClearPolitics (RCP).