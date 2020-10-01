Chinese state media is using Trump’s debate meltdown to delegitimize democracy worldwide: report
On Thursday, CNN reported that the Chinese state-owned media is seizing on President Donald Trump’s tantrum on the presidential debate stage to discredit democracy in America and in general.
“China and other opponents of democracy were the real winners in the utter chaos of the Trump/Biden debate, according to analysts,” said reporter Selina Wang. “For decades, Beijing has criticized American democracy, using flaws in the system to justify authoritarianism. This messy debate in which Trump questioned the legitimacy of the elections helps to bolster China’s argument, while further eroding confidence in American democracy.”
“State-backed tabloid Global Times said it reflected division, anxiety of the U.S. society, and accelerating losses of the advantage of the U.S. political system,” added Wang. “They also mocked the debate and in the debate there was, quote, ‘no pretense of decorum.'”
Watch below:
