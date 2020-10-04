Claudia Conway claims she’s ‘currently dying’ of COVID-19 as family waits on test results

George and Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia lamented that she is COVID-19 positive after he mother brought the virus home from the super spreader event with Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden last weekend.

The young Conway has been posting on TikTok about how disgusted she is by President Donald Trump and her recent post doesn’t disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Update my mom has covid,” Claudia Conway said in one post. “im furious (sic). Wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot f**king president piece of s*it. protect yourself and those around you.”

She noted that she is not handling the virus as well as the former top White House counselor.

“my mom has no symptoms yet i literally feel like HELL,” Claudia said. She noted her symptoms are that her head is pounding, she can’t breathe and has fever and chills.

Her father George tweeted that the family was tested but they don’t yet have the results so they can’t confirm that they have COVID.

She and I were tested only an hour ago, and we don't have the results back. So the truth is we don't know. To the extent we were exposed, it would have only have been in the past 96 hours, so it may be too early to say in any event, even with a negative test result. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

George also tweeted that if he comes out positive he wants a t-shirt saying: “I voted for the a–hole malignant narcissist and all I got was this lousy f—ing virus.”

If I test positive I really should have a t-shirt made saying "I voted for the a–hole malignant narcissist and all I got was this lousy f—ing virus." [Extreme angry sarcasm font] — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way here’s hoping she and her family recover quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the photos below: