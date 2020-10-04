Quantcast
Connect with us

Claudia Conway claims she’s ‘currently dying’ of COVID-19 as family waits on test results

Published

43 mins ago

on

Claudia Conway -- TikTok screenshot

George and Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia lamented that she is COVID-19 positive after he mother brought the virus home from the super spreader event with Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden last weekend.

The young Conway has been posting on TikTok about how disgusted she is by President Donald Trump and her recent post doesn’t disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Update my mom has covid,” Claudia Conway said in one post. “im furious (sic). Wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot f**king president piece of s*it. protect yourself and those around you.”

She noted that she is not handling the virus as well as the former top White House counselor.

“my mom has no symptoms yet i literally feel like HELL,” Claudia said. She noted her symptoms are that her head is pounding, she can’t breathe and has fever and chills.

Her father George tweeted that the family was tested but they don’t yet have the results so they can’t confirm that they have COVID.

ADVERTISEMENT

George also tweeted that if he comes out positive he wants a t-shirt saying: “I voted for the a–hole malignant narcissist and all I got was this lousy f—ing virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way here’s hoping she and her family recover quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the photos below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump advisers now saying GOP is the ‘stupid party’ due to president’s COVID-19 irresponsibility

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

The COVID-19 pandemic has been on American soil since early 2020 and has killed more than 200,000 people, but it took the president of the United States to physically fall ill before his supporters would start paying attention to what their leader called a "hoax" by the Democrats. Now, GOP advisers and donors are concerned their sickly president has ruined more than just the reputation of their party - but also their chances of winning the 2020 election.

“There was a panic before this started, but now we’re sort of the stupid party,” said Edward J. Rollins, co-chairman of the pro-Trump super PAC Great America. “Candidates are being forced to defend themselves every day on whether they agree with this or that, in terms of what the president did on the virus.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway teases possible ‘truth’ behind Trump’s rushed visit to Walter Reed last year

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway tweeted Sunday that there has been some kind of developments in the truth about why President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed in the middle of the night last year.

"So I heard that we may finally find out the truth why they took Trump to Walter Reed last November. Let's hope we do," tweeted Conway.

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1312844811913879552

He also tagged Democratic consultant Philippe Reines, who previously worked as a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton.

Reines told Fox News on Saturday that the doctors outside the White House are still far more trustworthy than White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Claudia Conway claims she’s ‘currently dying’ of COVID-19 as family waits on test results

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

George and Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia lamented that she is COVID-19 positive after he mother brought the virus home from the super spreader event with Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden last weekend.

The young Conway has been posting on TikTok about how disgusted she is by President Donald Trump and her recent post doesn't disappoint.

“Update my mom has covid,” Claudia Conway said in one post. “im furious (sic). Wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot f**king president piece of s*it. protect yourself and those around you."

She noted that she is not handling the virus as well as the former top White House counselor.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE