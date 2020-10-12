Climate emergency activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden in rare political tweet
Climate emergency activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday endorsed Democrat Joe Biden, urging climate voters to make their voices heard in the US presidential election.
“Fridays For Future and the youth climate movement are striking again around the world, in a safe way and following Covid-19 guidelines, to demand those in power treat this like the urgent crisis it is,” said Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swede whose solitary school strikes launched a global movement.
Thunberg said in a tweet that she “never engages in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that”.
“From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean you know damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden,” she tweeted.
Thunberg, whose Fridays For Future strikes sparked a global climate protest movement after striking outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, could encourage participation among younger voters who are typically less likely to vote than older Americans.
I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that.
From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!
Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden https://t.co/gFttFBZK5O
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020
After Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019, Donald Trump tweeted: ‘So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
President Trump called Time Magazine's choice to name Greta Thunberg its person of the year "ridiculous" and said the 16-year-old climate activist "must work on her anger management problem."
She responded by adding Trump's insult to her Twitter bio. https://t.co/B5yOkFxjXS
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 12, 2019
2020 Election
‘Appalling criminal conduct’: California GOP accused of operating fake ‘official’ ballot drop boxes
California's top election official is investigating reports that the state's Republican Party has set up unauthorized ballot drop boxes posing as "official" in several major counties, an illegal practice that could deceive voters into depositing their ballots at unsecure locations.
"Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes—especially those misrepresented as official drop boxes—is not just misleading to voters, it's a violation of state law," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement responding to reports of unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘decimated” campaign staff ‘has no clue’ how to stop his re-election death-spiral: John Heilemann
Discussing new polling that shows Donald Trump falling behind in states that are normally Republican strongholds, "Morning Joe" regular John Heilemann said the president's campaign staff -- what is left of it -- has no idea how to stop the bleeding as they run out of cash.
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski, the political analyst explained he saw no path for Trump to get the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to remain in office.
"I happened to be in Arizona last week so we can talk more about that but on the two largest questions, first, what does the Trump campaign plan to do?" Heilemann asked. "They have no clue what they plan to do and part of the reason -- not part of the reason but the whole reason -- for this is you have a campaign that is almost as -- has been almost as decimated by COVID-19 as the White House has been, right?"
2020 Election
Experts: ‘Rageful’ Trump’s ‘inability to distinguish fact from fiction’ make him ‘unsuitable to be in command of the nuclear arsenal’
We continue the series, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump Revisited: Mental Health Experts on the Devastating Mishandling of a Pandemic.” Whereas we could not have predicted a pandemic three-and-a-half years ago, the authors of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President anticipated how the president would respond, should there be a crisis. We tried to warn the public of the very consequences that are unfolding today: abuse of power, incompetence, loss of lives and livelihoods of many Americans, and an existential threat to human civilization itself.