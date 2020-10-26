Clinton’s lead was collapsing at this point in 2016 — but Biden is holding steady: CNN election expert
Four years ago, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton saw her polling lead drastically shrink in the waning days of the 2020 campaign after former FBI director James Comey released his now-infamous letter announcing a new discovery related to the Clinton email investigation.
This year, writes CNN election expert Harry Enten, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is facing no such erosion at the polls eight days before election day.
“By this point four years ago, he was rapidly closing the gap with Hillary Clinton,” Enten argues. “No such advancements can be seen in the 2020 polling against Biden.”
The current national polls show that Biden now has a lead of between 8 and 9 points, according to polling averages from Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight. By contrast, polling averages show that Clinton’s lead in 2016 shrunk to just 3 points eight days before the election, despite being up by an average of 6 points just one week prior.
More crucially, notes Enten, is that Biden is pulling in more than 50 percent of voters in national polls.
“Clinton’s 45% vote share was low enough that it left Trump with a lot of room in the final week of the campaign to corral voters who favored neither candidate at this point,” Enten argues. “All Biden really needs to do right now to win is hold onto the voters that he has.”
Jared Kushner: ‘Complaining’ Black people have to ‘want to be successful’
White House adviser Jared Kushner argued on Monday that the Black community is struggling because they do not "want to be successful."
Kushner made the remarks on Fox & Friends after he was asked about a recent meeting with Ice Cube.
"There's been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation," Kushner explained. "You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they'd go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward."
‘People are already being targeted’: America braces for violence as Election Day draws closer
The 2020 presidential election will go down in history as one that was even more volatile than the 1968 election, and many Americans have been expressing fears that violence and voter intimidation will occur on Election Day. That fear is addressed in new articles by the Washington Post, Time and USA Today.
Trump will exit the White House with a legacy of COVID deaths and embracing QAnon ‘loons’: conservative
Anticipating Donald Trump will go down to defeat on November 3rd, Bulwark columnist and former Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speechwriter Amanda Carpenter has written that the president will likely walk away from office saddled with a legacy of a failure to contain a pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans while embracing a cult of conspiracy-obsessed "loons."
As Carpenter sees it, the devastation wrought by COVID-19 and the rise of QAnon go hand-in-hand, as the country has become consumed with conspiracy theories as the president has railed about "fake news" and the "deep state."