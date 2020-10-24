Quantcast
Close political adviser to Mike Pence tests positive for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Another outbreak seems afoot among the Trump team. According to Bloomberg News, one of Vice President Mike Pence’s top political advisers has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear if Marty Obst developed coronavirus symptoms when he tested positive. Two sources confirmed he came up positive on Wednesday this week.

“He was quiet on Twitter that day, with just one retweet, but has since been active on the social media platform, posting criticism of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden,” the report said.

Obst isn’t a White House staffer, but he spends a lot of time with Pence and his staff visiting the White House as a political adviser.

Since Wednesday, Pence has appeared at multiple campaign events with large crowds of mostly unmasked attendees.

Read the full report at Bloomberg News.


