Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden
The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the “countless” numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they’ve abandoned President Donald Trump.
Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can’t bring themselves to vote for Trump.
“The guy that’s in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We’re all on the train,” one man said.
There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.
Finally, they discussed issues that Republicans hold dear, like cutting taxes as well as spending, shrinking the deficit, and refusing to fight American enemies. On each of the issues, the Republican voters said Trump fails.
After rousing endorsements for Joe Biden, the ad closes reminding people to vote. RVAT said that the ad will air in swing states over the weekend.
The RVAT Closing Ad
Countless Republicans are putting country over party & voting for the candidate of character – @JoeBiden.
Thank you to all Republicans who've united against Trump, it's been an honor amplifying your voices.
Airing on TV in swing states this weekend. pic.twitter.com/rTl4hbZwkq
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) October 29, 2020
2020 Election
Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind
President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to "high speed winds and bad weather."
Weather.com's ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville on Monday, with a high of 55 and low of 38 degrees and winds only 14 mph.
Weather report for Fayetteville
2020 Election
As GDP data shows economy still in a deep hole, Trump denounced for ‘trying to mislead the public by claiming an economic miracle’
As President Donald Trump on Thursday predictably wasted no time celebrating new figures showing a record-breaking GDP surge in the third quarter and working the data into his last-minute campaign pitch, analysts and lawmakers pushed back by placing the numbers into the broader context of an economy coming off the worst quarter in U.S. history and continuing to shed jobs at an unprecedented rate.
Just after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its anticipated report estimating that the U.S. economy grew a record 7.4% during the three-month period ending in September—a 33.1% annualized growth rate—Trump fired off a tweet hailing the "Biggest and Best" GDP jump "in the History of our Country."
2020 Election
‘Dangerously out of touch’: Ex-White House adviser slams Trump and Larry Kudlow for bragging about the economy
President Donald Trump's top economic and trade adviser Larry Kudlow is "out of touch," according to former White House economist Austan Goolsbee.
Speaking to MSNBC's Katy Tur, Goolsbee explained that Trump's celebration of the GDP is unwarranted because it took such a significant dive. It's a lot like losing $100 and getting back $60, said Tur.
"You score five runs in one inning, that is a good inning, but if you let up ten runs in the inning before that you're still way down," Goolsbee explained. "I think the numbers look very much like what happened in the job market over the summer. Where we started with a 21 million job loss, and we made back a little over half of that. And then we kind of stalled out. We're still adding jobs, but you also saw this morning another epically bad new unemployment claims number. You still have well over 700,000 people filing for unemployment insurance newly this week. Now we're seeing this on the GDP side. Certainly, this is a positive. You would not want a smaller number, but it has to be bigger and more sustained than what we saw today before we can say that we're back to normal."