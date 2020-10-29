Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden

The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the “countless” numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they’ve abandoned President Donald Trump.

Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can’t bring themselves to vote for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The guy that’s in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We’re all on the train,” one man said.

There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.

Finally, they discussed issues that Republicans hold dear, like cutting taxes as well as spending, shrinking the deficit, and refusing to fight American enemies. On each of the issues, the Republican voters said Trump fails.

After rousing endorsements for Joe Biden, the ad closes reminding people to vote. RVAT said that the ad will air in swing states over the weekend.

See it below:

The RVAT Closing Ad Countless Republicans are putting country over party & voting for the candidate of character – @JoeBiden. Thank you to all Republicans who've united against Trump, it's been an honor amplifying your voices. Airing on TV in swing states this weekend. pic.twitter.com/rTl4hbZwkq — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) October 29, 2020