CNN host shreds ‘propagandists’ at Fox News after their ‘absurd predictions’ about Biden fall apart

During a segment on CNN this Thursday, network anchor Brianna Keilar explained “how we got to this point,” regarding the dueling town hall events for both Joe Biden and President Trump on competing networks — a chain of events that started with Trump pulling out of the debate that was initially scheduled for Thursday night because it would have been done virtually, thanks to his recent coronavirus diagnosis.
“In short, the President forfeits the game, and instead of it counting as a loss he’s given another game to play, but without an opponent,” she said.
“He doesn’t mind interviewing remotely, as long as it’s with his pals,” she continued. “The President doesn’t mind at all, calling into Fox or appearing remotely with Fox, even though that’s exactly what he’d do during a virtual debate.”
Keilar then went on to chronicle all the complaints Trump has made about debate formats. According to her, it’s a “cynical strategy.”
“The President and his allies push and push conspiracy theories and misinformation, they repeat them ad nauseam so that millions of viewers just end up adopting it as fact. … But what’s funny about the President and his enabling propagandists at Fox, when it’s time to pay, when they are proven to be wrong, there’s no accountability, there’s no apology, they just drop it like their absurd predictions never even happened.”
Watch the full segment below:
