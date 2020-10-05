CNN reports that 69 percent of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about Trump’s health

A new CNN poll revealed Monday that two-thirds of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about the president’s health since his COVID-19 hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center. A mere 12 percent of Americans said they trusted almost all of the medical messaging coming out of the White House pertaining to this issue.

The disapproval rating of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is at 60 percent with an additional 63 percent responding they don’t believe his own infection will alter the way he handles the pandemic going forward.

One survey question asked, “Based on what you know about Vice President Mike Pence, do you think he is qualified to serve as president if it becomes necessary, or not?” The result was 62 percent believed Pence would be qualified while 35 percent disagreed.

Moreover, when asked if they thought Trump “acted responsibly or irresponsibly in handling the risk of COVID-19 infection to the people who have been around him recently, respondents came in at 33 percent responsibly and 63 percent irresponsibly.

In total, 50 percent of Americans said they would not be comfortable returning to their regular routines today, while 49 percent said they would be. Democrats scored much higher on the discomfort scale with 81 percent of them answering “uncomfortable” versus Republicans recording they would be 82 percent comfortable.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS October 1 through 4 among a random national sample of 1,205 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. For questions added on October 2, it is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.