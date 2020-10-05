CNN reports that 69 percent of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about Trump’s health
A new CNN poll revealed Monday that two-thirds of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about the president’s health since his COVID-19 hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center. A mere 12 percent of Americans said they trusted almost all of the medical messaging coming out of the White House pertaining to this issue.
The disapproval rating of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is at 60 percent with an additional 63 percent responding they don’t believe his own infection will alter the way he handles the pandemic going forward.
One survey question asked, “Based on what you know about Vice President Mike Pence, do you think he is qualified to serve as president if it becomes necessary, or not?” The result was 62 percent believed Pence would be qualified while 35 percent disagreed.
Moreover, when asked if they thought Trump “acted responsibly or irresponsibly in handling the risk of COVID-19 infection to the people who have been around him recently, respondents came in at 33 percent responsibly and 63 percent irresponsibly.
In total, 50 percent of Americans said they would not be comfortable returning to their regular routines today, while 49 percent said they would be. Democrats scored much higher on the discomfort scale with 81 percent of them answering “uncomfortable” versus Republicans recording they would be 82 percent comfortable.
The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS October 1 through 4 among a random national sample of 1,205 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. For questions added on October 2, it is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.
‘Full-blown freak-out’ in the White House as COVID-19 continues to spread
In a matter of months, the White House went from the "it's a hoax" gaslighting rhetoric to the "holy sh*t," we're all going to die" COVID-19 reality. And on Monday, with President Donald J. Trump in the hospital and seemingly everyone around him falling ill to the pandemic, anxiety was at an all-time high.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnanyis one of the latest staffers to fall to a positive COVID-19 test. Two of her aides reportedly tested positive as well.
‘Truly disgusting bootlicker’: GOP senator blasted for doctored video of Trump beating COVID
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) celebrated President Donald Trump's coronavirus status with a doctored video showing Trump literally fighting the virus at a WWE event.
Trump has not yet beaten COVID-19.
Here's some of what people were saying about Loeffler.
Are you saying my father was weak for dying? That he and over 200,000 other Americans deserved their death? That they were simply not macho enough? Unpack the thought, Kelly.
