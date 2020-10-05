CNN’s Acosta worried about ‘Patient Zero’ Trump bringing virus ‘back to the White House’
Moments before President Donald J. Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center to return home to the White House via Marine One, CNN’s Jim Acosta referred to the president as “patient zero.”
“They’ll try to ask him [Trump] some questions as he comes into the White House,” Acosta said. “But keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the White House. This may be patient zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House.”
Acosta dug into the depths of what it was really like at the White House with so many staffers having fallen ill with COVID-19 and out of commission.
“And I will tell you, Wolf [Blitzer], having been here all day, it is eerily quiet and empty inside the corridors of the West Wing with Kayleigh McEnany testing positive and two press assistants testing positive for the virus. They evacuated much of the West Wing earlier today – it’s awful. Just about all of those staffers have gone home. Forget about the ’emperor has no clothes.’ The emperor has no staff tonight and they’re going to have to ramp that back up, Wolf, to get this White House up to speed for the return of the president. I mean, it is sort of extraordinary to think about and I will tell you, there are members of the press corps who are concerned about this.”
Acosta added, “I was just talking with a print photographer not too long ago who was asking me, ‘Jim, would you mind not asking the president any questions when he returns to the White House? Because I don’t want the president to come over and breathe on me when he answers his questions.’ That is not an exaggeration. These are the kinds of conversations going on at the White House right now because people are petrified; they are frightened that this virus is just working its way through the grounds of the White House and infecting people left and right. And the president may think he’s flexing his muscles right now and he’s about to go out on the campaign trail and go back to the way things were, but just about everybody else, not just in the press but among his staff, people are just petrified that this is getting out of control.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Trump did not like the two questions reporters shouted as he left Walter Reed: Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams
President Donald J. Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center wearing a mask and gesturing as he headed back to the White House. But it was what happened before he sat down in his vehicle that made reporters' heads turn.
Yahoo’s Hunter Walker was the traveling print pool reporter who shouted the two questions Trump declined to acknowledge.
"Mr. President, how many of your staff are sick?" Walker asked. "How many of your staff are sick?"
Walker then asked, "Do you think you might be a superspreader, Mr. President?"
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7wnhzr
“Nicolle, I’m pretty certain he didn’t like those two questions,” MSNBC’S Brian Williams said.
2020 Election
GOP senator with COVID vows to vote for Amy Coney Barrett — even if he’s still positive: report
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) told a radio talk show he would vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court bench regardless of having tested positive for COVID-19.
"If we have to go in and vote, I've already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit," Johnson said. Adding that he felt "perfectly normal" without any symptoms. He also said he didn't know where he became infected, but would be going for follow-up testing and blood work.
2020 Election
Trump tweets from the hospital that he ‘will be back on the campaign trail soon!!!’
President Donald Trump on Monday complained about "fake polls" while being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.
"Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon," Trump vowed, despite the fact he currently has coronavirus.
"The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls," he complained.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1313243541959737349
Several public polls released Monday showed bad news for the president:
https://twitter.com/mitchellreports/status/1313154222603501569
https://twitter.com/RawStory/status/1313230081913954305
https://twitter.com/RonBrownstein/status/1313222450230882306