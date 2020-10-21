Quantcast
CNN’s Cuomo says Trump gave Iran the idea to pose as the Proud Boys: ‘He talked this group up’

Published

9 mins ago

on

Photo: Screen capture)

On Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced that the recent string of threatening emails claiming to be from the Proud Boys demanding people vote for President Donald Trump in fact came from Iran — although his claim that this operation was actually to hurt Trump has been met with widespread skepticism.

On CNN, Chris Cuomo pointed out that although the Proud Boys weren’t themselves involved in the incident, Trump did a lot to make it happen — by talking up the Proud Boys at the first presidential debate, and alerting foreign actors that they were a good group to impersonate.

“Our government says, again, Iran is behind messages like this,” said Cuomo. “And yes, they are threatening whether you’re in Florida or Alaska or wherever they’re going now. It is not from the Proud Boys … all right? Now, you will see threats in these emails, if you don’t vote for Trump, we have your information, we know where you live, we will come after you. A lot of people getting these have already voted, but still very scary to receive one, I’m sure.”

“The choice to use the Proud Boys is also relevant,” said Cuomo. “It is proof that the president’s influence at home and abroad is real, because he talked this group up, and he made them a target of opportunity for our enemies. Remember his message to the hateful Proud Boys of ‘stand back and stand by’ at the last debate. Now we know at least one foreign actor was listening. These foreign efforts are expected, by the way. We saw them in 2016. We see them all the time. What’s not expected is for their goal to be given a boost by our president.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump mulls firing FBI director and Bill Barr because they won’t investigate Joe Biden: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump is considering firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General William Barr, out of frustration that the two of them haven't been able to lock up his political enemies.

"The conversations among the president and senior aides stem in part from their disappointment that Wray in particular but Barr as well have not done what Trump had hoped — indicate that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, or other Biden associates are under investigation, these people say," reported Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey. "Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal discussions."

Michael Cohen: Trump family will be big trouble when the ‘IRS gets their hands on them with all of the tax evasion’

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

During a chat with MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen revealed what he really thought about the president's sons - and their financial stakes.

"That's one of the ironies here, of course, is for all of the corruption and all of the kind of pettiness and the ways in which different people's fingers have been in different troughs, that it has been bad for the Trump business, right? The Trump family business in 2020, it seems to me, is in bad shape and that itself might create its own dangers and exposure in the person who is the president of the United States," Hayes told Cohen.

2020 Election

How Donald Trump Jr. could crush Republican senators — and take over the GOP from his father

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

When Donald Trump first announced, in 2015, that he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination, no one in the GOP gave much thought to his son, Donald Trump, Jr. But the younger Trump has since become a prominent figure in the Trumpian version of the Republican Party. Journalist David Smith discusses the rise of Trump, Jr. in an article published in The Guardian this week, explaining why he has become so popular with a certain type of Republican voter — even though some conservatives view him as a glaring example of the GOP's intellectual decline.

