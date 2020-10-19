CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin suspended for exposing himself on staff Zoom call

CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker for exposing himself during a staff Zoom call, Vice‘s Motherboard reported.

“He exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio,” uncited sources told Motherboard.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin told Motherboard in a statement. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers… I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe said: “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”