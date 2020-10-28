CNN’s Jake Tapper reveals the author of the ‘Anonymous’ op-ed and book dishing on Trump

In 2018, The New York Times took the unusual step of publishing an op-ed by an anonymous Trump administration official.

“The Times is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We have done so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers,” the newspaper explained while introducing the column.

“President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader,” the author wrote. “The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them.”

“The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making,” the author explained. “There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first.”

On Wednesday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper reported that the author was former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor. Watch video of his announcement below: