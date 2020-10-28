CNN’s Jake Tapper reveals the author of the ‘Anonymous’ op-ed and book dishing on Trump
In 2018, The New York Times took the unusual step of publishing an op-ed by an anonymous Trump administration official.
“The Times is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We have done so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers,” the newspaper explained while introducing the column.
“President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader,” the author wrote. “The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them.”
“The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making,” the author explained. “There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first.”
On Wednesday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper reported that the author was former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor. Watch video of his announcement below:
2020 Election
For a growing number of evangelical Christians, Trump is no longer the lesser of two evils
It has long been taken for granted that the majority of evangelical Christians in the United States will vote for Donald Trump.
That may well be the case. But there are recent signs that fewer evangelicals will support Trump this time around than in 2016.
In an August 2020 poll for Fox News, Trump registered a 38-point advantage over Joe Biden among among white evangelical voters. That is impressive, but it pales in comparison with his 61-point advantage over Hillary Clinton among evangelicals in the 2016 election.
2020 Election
CNN’s Jake Tapper reveals the author of the ‘Anonymous’ op-ed and book dishing on Trump
In 2018, The New York Times took the unusual step of publishing an op-ed by an anonymous Trump administration official.
"The Times is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We have done so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers," the newspaper explained while introducing the column.
2020 Election
‘Basically describing the plot of The Purge’: Stephen Miller spins stunning lies about Biden on Trump campaign call
White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller appeared on a Trump re-election campaign call Wednesday and delivered a stunning array of lies about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Among them, the former two-term Democratic vice president who spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate is a "radical outlier" who "would incentivize child smuggling and child trafficking on an epic global scale."
The unsubstantiated attacks also included lies about the Trump administration's actions, including the false claim that under President Donald Trump migrant children were not separated from their families. The Trump administration separated thousands of children from their parents and their siblings. A recent NBC News report found 545 children will likely never be reunited, as the administration deported the parents or did not keep track of them.