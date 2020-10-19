Quantcast
CNN’s Tapper shreds Fox News’ ‘hideous’ smear of debate moderator because her parents donated to Dems

Published

1 min ago

on

Both Fox News and the New York Post this week launched a campaign against NBC News’ Kristen Welker, who will be serving as the moderator at the final 2020 presidential debate this Thursday.

The Post got the ball rolling when it claimed that Welker had “deep ties” to the Democratic Party because her parents in the past had donated money to Democratic candidates.

Fox News amplified the Post’s reporting on Monday by creating a graphic showing how much Welker’s parents had given to Democratic presidential candidates including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, however, called B.S. on the attacks against Welker by pointing out that she can’t be held accountable for anything her parents do.

“If any other outlet started covering the political donations of *the parents* of folks who work at Fox there would be widespread outrage and rightly so,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is hideous and unjournalistic. And another example of how bad actors use standards against those who uphold them.”

In a follow-up tweet, Tapper argued that both Fox and the Post “know better” than to launch these sorts of attacks on Welker, but that they “don’t care.”

“It’s not about truth it’s just about smearing,” he wrote.

2020 Election

Trump campaign makes last-minute cancellation of advertising booked in Ohio and Minnesota

Published

1 min ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is pulling out of an agreement to advertise in Ohio and Minnesota.

According to Medium Buying, the Trump campaign is cancelling advertisements that had been booked from Oct. 20 through Oct. 26.

NEW: The Trump campaign is canceling TV ad schedules that had been booked in OHIO and MINNESOTA (10/20-10/26 flight)

— Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) October 19, 2020

Trump’s targeting of the Bidens could backfire big time — here’s why

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for Mother Jones, David Corn and Russ Choma outlined how President Donald Trump's attempt to close out the campaign by sowing suspicion about Hunter Biden could blow up in his face.

"It seems that Donald Trump’s closing message for his reelection campaign during a time of pandemic and economic crisis is this: Hunter Biden," they wrote. "In recent days, he has jumped on a misleading New York Post story about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son—an allegation promoted by Rudy Giuliani and linked to a Russian disinformation operation—and slammed the Bidens as a 'corrupt family,' claiming 'Joe Biden personifies the selfish and corrupt globalists.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
