College plans to power two farms from cafeteria waste, cow manure and brewery scraps
The Dickinson College dining hall serves up a varied menu ranging from Monte Cristo casserole and cranberry chicken to, of course, pizza.But the 1,000 pounds a day of food waste produced by the Carlisle, Pa., campus is a hidden energy source that school officials say they plan to tap into.That waste, along with local cow manure, scraps from local schools, and grain from local brewers, can create enough energy to power operations at the school’s 80-acre, USDA-certified organic farm, and an adjoining dairy farm it leases, said Matt Steiman, energy projects manager at Dickinson’s farm.Not only th…
COVID-19
Coronaspeak has gone viral — and the English language may never be the same
This weekend, I’m having quarantinis with my quaranteam. It will be nice to be together in person, since we all have Zoom fatigue. We’ll meet outdoors, so no need for PPE, but we’ll still social distance. After all, we aren’t covidiots, and we sure don’t want a second wave. If we have to lock down to flatten the curve again, it would be a coronapocalypse.A year ago, that paragraph would have been unintelligible. Now, it’s as clear as a plexiglass shield.The eight-month-old pandemic has had such a huge impact on the English language that editors of the venerable Oxford English Dictionary have s... (more…)
Coronavirus reinfections are real — here’s what that means for controlling the pandemic
The first confirmed case of an American who got COVID-19 twice adds to scant but mounting evidence that people can be reinfected with the coronavirus — and get sicker than during the initial bout.The 25-year-old Nevada man, who had no known immune problems, got a mild case of COVID-19 in April. About a month later, he was diagnosed again and needed hospitalization and oxygen, according to the report published Monday in Lancet Infectious Diseases.The authors say at least three other confirmed cases have been published worldwide, including the first in Hong Kong barely two months ago. But the CO... (more…)