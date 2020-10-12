Quantcast
Columnist exposes the big lie Republicans keep repeating about Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination

19 mins ago

Amy Coney Barrett (Screen Capture)

In his opinion piece Monday for The Washington Post titled “Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing is a disgusting spectacle of GOP dishonesty,” columnist Paul Waldman argued that, “Every Republican in that room shares a determination to pack the courts with as many far-right judges as possible, to move American law in a radically more conservative direction. Yet they pretend that they find the very idea of politics coming into play in any judicial decision terribly offensive to their high-minded ideals about the proper role of the judiciary.”

“Democrats view the court as a super-legislature,” agreed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “Who in their right mind would want the United States of America ruled by five unelected lawyers in black robes?”

Then there was Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) who said, “Politicizing the courts is a violation of our oath to the Constitution.”

Waldman wrote, “Why, Republicans would be heart-stricken if a court ever gave them a win they could not obtain through the political process!”

It’s worth noting that in her opening statement Monday, Barrett stated, “The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”

“I will object anytime anyone tries to attribute to you a policy position,” said Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

The “spectacle of GOP dishonesty” is nothing new. In fact, lies surround the judiciary process all the time.

“You and I both know that judges should not be policymakers,” said Sen. John Cornyn (Tex.). “Judges should not be unelected super-legislators, giving their political allies wins they could not secure through the rough-and-tumble of the political process.”

“The most overarching lie Republicans told is that they want judges who understand that politics have no role in judging.” Waldman wrote. “They lamented the fact that we no longer simply accept that if a judge is qualified, no matter their political beliefs, they should be confirmed (Merrick Garland can testify to how sincere Republicans are about that).”

