Conservative asked why Trump’s Twitter feed was ‘extra-deranged’ Tuesday night — and the replies were illuminating
President Donald Trump spent his Tuesday evening in a Twitter meltdown, writing or retweeted more than 40 messages after the sun set.
Conservative writer Charlie Sykes wondered what was going on.
“Trump’s Twitter feed is extra-deranged tonight,” Sykes tweeted. “Theories?”
Sykes received a number of submissions. Here’s some of the suggestions he received:
— Holly Golightly (@HollyGo55) October 7, 2020
Internal polls are even worse of what we know.
— Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) October 7, 2020
On the warning label for Dexamethasone:
"Existing emotional instability or psychotic tendencies may be aggravated by corticosteroids."
— LillianVikingDK (@Lilliancphmco) October 7, 2020
Simple psychotic break due to the steroids and now his regular Adderall and coke.
We can't keep ignoring the fact he's got a drug problem.
— 🌊Jenn'sVotingforBiden🌊 (@Jenorozco79) October 7, 2020
Could be. But Trump may have been taking drugs he went off after getting #COVID19. He could be going through withdrawal. In any event, it’s pretty bonkers that Pence is off doing campaign events when the President is impaired in this way.
— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) October 7, 2020
— Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 7, 2020
Combo of drugs, fever delirium and utter desperation that he’s going to lose the election despite his valiant efforts to cheat and will be indicted and go to prison.
— ddbell (@derabll) October 7, 2020
A meltdown in progress by a deranged and dangerous madman. Be afraid. Very afraid.
— Duly Noted (@truthtrumpshim) October 7, 2020
I take mild steroids when I have asthma issues and they make me incredibly short tempered and no fun to be around. I hate them and always wean off them sooner than prescribed. Dexamethasone is way more potent, so I can imagine what they're doing to him.
— Liz Chausse🌊🌳✊🏾👀🌍 (@lostsailorsaint) October 7, 2020
He’s being called to resign by his own people now.
— 🆘 Ty Webb 🆘 (@Ty___Webb) October 7, 2020
Trump needs to have a cognitive & neurological test done immediately, it is painfully obvious that Trump is not of sound mind & the medications are having an affect on his ability to reason
Trump is a National Security RISK
In any corporation Trump would be relieved of his duties
— Bruno Hugo (@BHPIII13) October 7, 2020
He's losing and dying. https://t.co/FmSN8jJaSM
— Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) October 7, 2020
Derangement + Desperation + Dexamethasone https://t.co/B599Qm0Gni
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 7, 2020
Almost a certainty Trump is stacking drugs from the Dr. and his own personal shit. An OD headline would not surprise. https://t.co/CPXhIAXUsl
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) October 7, 2020
