Conservative asked why Trump’s Twitter feed was ‘extra-deranged’ Tuesday night — and the replies were illuminating

President Donald Trump spent his Tuesday evening in a Twitter meltdown, writing or retweeted more than 40 messages after the sun set.

Conservative writer Charlie Sykes wondered what was going on.

“Trump’s Twitter feed is extra-deranged tonight,” Sykes tweeted. “Theories?”

Sykes received a number of submissions. Here’s some of the suggestions he received:

Internal polls are even worse of what we know. — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) October 7, 2020

On the warning label for Dexamethasone: "Existing emotional instability or psychotic tendencies may be aggravated by corticosteroids." — LillianVikingDK (@Lilliancphmco) October 7, 2020

Simple psychotic break due to the steroids and now his regular Adderall and coke. We can't keep ignoring the fact he's got a drug problem. — 🌊Jenn'sVotingforBiden🌊 (@Jenorozco79) October 7, 2020

Could be. But Trump may have been taking drugs he went off after getting #COVID19. He could be going through withdrawal. In any event, it’s pretty bonkers that Pence is off doing campaign events when the President is impaired in this way. — Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) October 7, 2020

Combo of drugs, fever delirium and utter desperation that he’s going to lose the election despite his valiant efforts to cheat and will be indicted and go to prison. — ddbell (@derabll) October 7, 2020

A meltdown in progress by a deranged and dangerous madman. Be afraid. Very afraid. — Duly Noted (@truthtrumpshim) October 7, 2020

I take mild steroids when I have asthma issues and they make me incredibly short tempered and no fun to be around. I hate them and always wean off them sooner than prescribed. Dexamethasone is way more potent, so I can imagine what they're doing to him. — Liz Chausse🌊🌳✊🏾👀🌍 (@lostsailorsaint) October 7, 2020

He’s being called to resign by his own people now. — 🆘 Ty Webb 🆘 (@Ty___Webb) October 7, 2020

Trump needs to have a cognitive & neurological test done immediately, it is painfully obvious that Trump is not of sound mind & the medications are having an affect on his ability to reason

Trump is a National Security RISK

In any corporation Trump would be relieved of his duties — Bruno Hugo (@BHPIII13) October 7, 2020

Derangement + Desperation + Dexamethasone https://t.co/B599Qm0Gni — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 7, 2020

Almost a certainty Trump is stacking drugs from the Dr. and his own personal shit. An OD headline would not surprise. https://t.co/CPXhIAXUsl — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) October 7, 2020