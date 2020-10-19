Conservative Matt Schlapp wants to impeach conservative Chief Justice John Roberts
On Monday, the United State’s Supreme Court left in place a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to count mailed ballots that arrive within three days of the election.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the three remaining liberals in the court on the decision.
That, argued American Conservative Union chief Matt Schlapp, who puts on the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), was grounds for impeachment.
Impeach Roberts
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 20, 2020
This was not the first time Sclapp has suggesting impeaching Roberts, who was nominated by Republican President George W. Bush.
On today’s #CPACLive, @AndrewCMcCarthy calls out Chief Justice Roberts’ self-serving cowardice in sidestepping the core issue in the #LittleSistersOfThePoor case—religious liberty. #ImpeachRoberts pic.twitter.com/b06RyeOo80
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) August 12, 2020
If John Roberts is going to act like a politician, the @ACUConservative should start grading his votes like a politician. He lied to the President, the Senate and the country. He is imposing his judgment over the law which is despotism. #ImpeachRoberts
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) July 1, 2020
Impeach John Roberts who lied to America when he said he would not play politics or be an activist. This is a reminder of what is at stake in 2020. No more weak GOP court picks https://t.co/VIIK3kHjce
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) May 30, 2020
