Conservative New Hampshire paper breaks 100-year tradition of GOP presidential endorsements with nod to Biden

In it's first Democratic endorsement in 100 years, a conservative New Hampshire newspaper is breaking tradition by backing Joe Biden for president.

The New Hampshire Union Leader released a statement in their publication on Sunday defending their decision.

"There is no love lost between this newspaper and President Donald J. Trump. The Union Leader was very quickly dismissed by then-candidate Trump after we failed to bestow on him our endorsement in the Republican primary four years ago, "the statement said. "We were hopeful with Trump’s win that he might change, that the weight and responsibility of the Oval Office might mold a more respectful and presidential man. We have watched with the rest of the world as the mantle of the presidency has done very little to change Trump while the country and world have changed significantly."