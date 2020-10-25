Conservative New Hampshire paper breaks 100-year tradition of GOP presidential endorsements with nod to Biden
In it’s first Democratic endorsement in 100 years, a conservative New Hampshire newspaper is breaking tradition by backing Joe Biden for president.
The New Hampshire Union Leader released a statement in their publication on Sunday defending their decision.
“There is no love lost between this newspaper and President Donald J. Trump. The Union Leader was very quickly dismissed by then-candidate Trump after we failed to bestow on him our endorsement in the Republican primary four years ago, “the statement said. “We were hopeful with Trump’s win that he might change, that the weight and responsibility of the Oval Office might mold a more respectful and presidential man. We have watched with the rest of the world as the mantle of the presidency has done very little to change Trump while the country and world have changed significantly.”
The statement continued, “President Trump is not always 100 percent wrong, but he is 100 percent wrong for America… We may be turning a corner with this virus, but the corner we turned is down a dark alley of record infections and deaths. Mr. Trump is a self-proclaimed expert on a wide variety of topics, but when pushed on basic topics he doesn’t want to discuss, he very quickly feigns ignorance.”
The statement then took a turn to Trump’s “weaponization” of social media.
“Donald Trump did not create the social-media-driven political landscape we now live in, but he has weaponized it,” the statement continued. “He is a consummate linguistic takedown artist, ripping apart all comers to the delight of his fanbase but at the expense of the nation. America faces many challenges and needs a president to build this country up. This appears to be outside of Mr. Trump’s skill set.”
The statement continued, “Biden was among the most moderate in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary field, proposing some of the lowest new spending among that increasingly left-leaning group. We are hopeful that this is a sign of the thoughtful and pragmatic public servant President Joe Biden will be. Sadly, President Trump has proven himself to be the antithesis of thoughtful and pragmatic; he has failed to earn a second term. Our endorsement for President of these United States goes to Joe Biden.”
There was this caveat at the end of the statement: *While Joe Biden is the clear choice for president, it would be a disservice to the country to send him to the White House without a backstop. We suggest splitting the ballot and electing a healthy dose of GOP senators and representatives. The best governance often comes through compromise. The civility of the Biden administration will help foster such compromise, but a blue wave would be nearly as disastrous for this country as four more years of Trump. It would result in a quagmire of big government programs that will take decades to overcome.
