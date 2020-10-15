Quantcast
Connect with us

Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘ivory-tower cluelessness’ of ‘unpleasant realities in American life’ slammed by conservative

Published

29 mins ago

on

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during her Senate hearing. (Screenshot)

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin tore into Judge Amy Coney Barrett for refusing to engage with the real-world struggles faced by everyday Americans in her confirmation hearings.

“Her repeated efforts to avoid making statements on rudimentary moral principles (e.g., it is wrong to forcibly separate families) and basic facts (e.g., corporations have more power than an individual employee; the president cannot unilaterally change the date of the election as set in statute) made Barrett come across as disingenuous, evasive and clueless. She even refused to affirm the peaceful transition of power after an election,” wrote Rubin. “Either she has lived her life in a soulless vacuum, or she is terribly afraid of offending President Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most painful moments of the hearing may have come when Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) took her through basic facts about voter suppression and bias in the criminal justice system,” wrote Rubin. “Her reactions suggested that much of the gross injustices faced by Black Americans, as Booker laid them out, were news to her. In an embarrassing admission, she could not identify any books, law review articles or studies on the legacy of racial discrimination — this at a time when many books on the subject are bestsellers. Not only did she come off as unknowledgeable about a critically important topic, but she apparently also has had no interest in getting up to speed on the great fault line through American life.”

“The general impression one gets from Barrett is that she is less knowledgeable about U.S. contemporary life than any Supreme Court nominee in recent memory, with the possible exception of Robert Bork,” wrote Rubin. “She cites theories of jurisprudence with ease, but she cannot acknowledge obvious political realities and facts about economic power, discrimination and science. That is a recipe for rigid, abstract judicial reasoning. Despite her insistence to the contrary, she seems to treat jurisprudence in a vacuum, with little regard for how it will affect others with whom she has little familiarity.”

“The hearing might nominally have been about Barrett’s confirmation, but it turned into a cringeworthy display of right-wing ideologues’ ignorance, if not indifference, to unpleasant realities in American life,” concluded Rubin. “It was also a compelling advertising for achieving more racial and socioeconomic diversity in Congress and the courts.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America’s ‘very archaic’ election rules are a form of voter suppression: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Writing for Teen Vogue this Thursday, Lauren Young tells the story of Sudhanshu Kaushik, who wanted to cast his 2020 election vote in his adoptive hometown of New York City.

Kaushik needed to change his Alabama ID to an New York ID in order to vote in the state, but when he tried to make an appointment with the DMV, there wasn't an available slot until almost two weeks out from the election.

"Once he had a New York ID, Kaushik could use New York’s online registration portal, until October 9. Like other New Yorkers, he also had until October 9 to register to vote in person or send in his registration by mail, but, he said, 'you never know with the USPS.' Kaushik thought he might be able to cast a mail ballot in his home state of Alabama as a backup, but because he intends to stay in New York for the foreseeable future, he is now considered a New York resident and can no longer do so," Young writes.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kamala Harris pauses campaign schedule after communications director tests positive for COVID

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Biden campaign announced that two members of Sen. Kamala Harris' traveling party, including her communications director Liz Allen and a member of the flight crew, have tested positive for COVID-19.

NEW: Two members of Sen. Harris's traveling party, a non-staff flight crew member and comms director Liz Allen, tested positive for Covid-19 last night.

— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 15, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Desperate Trump drops the act: ‘Please like me’ 

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

For most of his adult life and most especially during the past 5 years, Donald Trump has created a false self, a façade, a public facing veneer. He created an image of himself as a strong and successful businessman, a “stable genius,” and, most recently, as a “perfect physical specimen.” This false self has been propped up by a sycophantic inner circle, a complicit Congress, and a steady blockade made up of non-disclosure agreements, ignored subpoenas, a flouting of Presidential ethics and norms – as well as “mainstream media” that has ranged from intentionally to cluelessly complicit, reinforced by the increasing power of social media. The creation and maintenance of this façade has been fueled by a pathological narcissism that includes behaviors mental health professionals have described as “antisocial,” “sociopathic,” “psychopathic,” and “sadistic.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE