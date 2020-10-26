Conservatives chant ‘Justice Barrett’ outside Supreme Court after McConnell pushed through nomination
Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana was confirmed to the United State Supreme Court in a 52-48 Republican majority Monday night, filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant seat on the bench.
Chants of “Justice Barrett” could be heard outside the Supreme Court after she clinched the Senate vote.
Watch the video below.
Chants of “Justice Barrett” outside Supreme Court after Amy Coney Barrett clinches Senate vote pic.twitter.com/5WT4RQoRU1
— Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) October 27, 2020
Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court 52-48
— Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) October 27, 2020
If no Democrats vote to confirm Barrett, it will be the 1st time a Supreme Court nominee has been confirmed without any votes from a major minority party since 1869, when the Senate confirmed Edwin Stanton w/43 Republicans, 0 Dems & 3 Liberal Republicanshttps://t.co/IRH8yWUr5g
— Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) October 26, 2020
U.S. Senate CONFIRMS Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48. #SCOTUS https://t.co/4x0qZJhUfx pic.twitter.com/GPgaMY0FVR
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 27, 2020
