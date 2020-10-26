Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservatives chant ‘Justice Barrett’ outside Supreme Court after McConnell pushed through nomination

Published

5 mins ago

on

Amy Coney Barrett (Screen Grab)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana was confirmed to the United State Supreme Court in a 52-48 Republican majority Monday night, filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant seat on the bench.

Chants of “Justice Barrett” could be heard outside the Supreme Court after she clinched the Senate vote.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservatives chant ‘Justice Barrett’ outside Supreme Court after McConnell pushed through nomination

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana was confirmed to the United State Supreme Court in a 52-48 Republican majority Monday night, filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the bench.

Chants of "Justice Barrett" could be heard outside the Supreme Court after she clinched the Senate vote.

Watch the video below.

https://twitter.com/jessebyrnes/status/1320879188400840706

https://twitter.com/marianne_levine/status/1320879575954587650

https://twitter.com/lindsaywise/status/1320872529830023168

https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1320879764882837511

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump patronizes and insults women — as he seeks female votes before election day: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

On Monday, the Los Angeles Times detailed the juxtaposition of President Donald Trump's 11th-hour attempts to sway women voters into his camp, with his ongoing condescension and insults towards any women who challenge or disagree with him.

"As the presidential race moves into its final week, polls show Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by double digits with women voters," reported Chris Megerian and Eli Stokols. "But it hasn’t stopped the president from attacking, insulting and patronizing women he considers political enemies, or even just not supportive enough."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump argues against counting all the votes: ‘Must have final total on November 3rd’

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday argued against counting all of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

While traveling from a campaign rally in Pennsylvania to the swearing-in of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump suggested that voting should end on election day and the incomplete results should be accepted.

"Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA," Trump claimed.

"Must have final total on November 3rd," Trump demanded.

The comments were a continuation of Trump's efforts to discredit the legitimacy of the election as he trails Joe Biden in the polls.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE