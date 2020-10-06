Controversial White House advisor Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus: report
On Tuesday, NBC News White House correspondent Hallie Jackson reported that Stephen Miller, a key senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.
NEW: Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID, per senior administration official. Adds Miller has been working remotely for last 5 days, testing negative every day through yesterday, and is in quarantine after a positive test today.
— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 6, 2020
Miller, a far-right nativist, has been behind many of the Trump administration’s harshest proposals to curtail immigration, including legal pathways to citizenship. His wife, Katie Miller, also serves in the White House, as the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, and she already was infected earlier in the year.