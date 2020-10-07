Quantcast
Cooped-up Trump ‘appears to be a danger to himself’ as he rage-tweets from the White House: CNN’s John Harwood

Published

7 mins ago

on

During segment on CNN this Wednesday, network reporter John Harwood said that there’s still a lot of questions swirling about President Trump’s health due to vague information coming from his doctors and the White House.

“So we don’t know the President’s condition,” Harwood said. “What we do know from his Twitter feed is that he is cooped up in the residence feeling sorry for himself … But when you look at what a ghost town the West Wing is right now — so many people out sick with coronavirus, or quarantining because they’ve been exposed to people who are sick with coronavirus, it is clear that there’s a lot of apprehension about letting the President [back in the Oval Office].”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump’s bleeding baby boomer support — and it could ‘bring the whole Republican power structure down’: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Axios broke down the scale of President Donald Trump's collapse among voters 65 and older — and suggested that it could "bring the whole Republican power structure down."

"In what has been a 50-50ish nation, it's stunning to see polling gaps this wide," wrote Jim VandenHei and Jonathan Swan. "In a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll out Sunday, Joe Biden led Trump by 27 points among seniors (62% to 35%). In a CNN/SSRS poll out yesterday, similar story — 21 points (60% to 39%)."

‘Trump looks like a loser’ — and he’s willing to ‘burn everything down’ out of spite: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch said he fears the coming weeks as President Donald Trump appears increasingly likely to lose re-election.

The president took ownership of the stimulus bill's failure, and the "Morning Joe" contributor said that suggested he would cause as much destruction as possible on his way out of office.

"I think this is a sad precursor of what the next 27 days are going to be like," Deutsch said. "I think Donald Trump is going to be [an] almost burn-the-house-down mentality. Donald Trump has never played two touchdowns behind before. Even when he was trailing Hillary Clinton, he was playing with house money because he was never supposed to be there and he was a winner either way."

