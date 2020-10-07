Cooped-up Trump ‘appears to be a danger to himself’ as he rage-tweets from the White House: CNN’s John Harwood

During segment on CNN this Wednesday, network reporter John Harwood said that there’s still a lot of questions swirling about President Trump’s health due to vague information coming from his doctors and the White House.

“So we don’t know the President’s condition,” Harwood said. “What we do know from his Twitter feed is that he is cooped up in the residence feeling sorry for himself … But when you look at what a ghost town the West Wing is right now — so many people out sick with coronavirus, or quarantining because they’ve been exposed to people who are sick with coronavirus, it is clear that there’s a lot of apprehension about letting the President [back in the Oval Office].”

Watch the video below: