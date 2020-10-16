Cops pull guns on unarmed Black woman during routine traffic stop – blame her car’s windows

Ohio’s South Euclid Police Department is under fire after it released dash cam video of an arrest where an officer held a Black woman and her child at gunpoint. According to police, people slamming the department for the officers actions are missing important context, WYKC reports.

Police say the woman initially failed to stop after getting pulled over for allegedly speeding, then the officer noticed her tinted windows and said he was unable to see inside the car. As the officer exited patrol car to approach the woman’s vehicle, she drove away, forcing the officer to follow her for half a mile before she finally pulled over again.

According to the officer, the woman’s previous actions prompted him to pull out his gun and order the woman to exit her car while he held her at gunpoint.

Watch the footage of the incident in the two videos below: