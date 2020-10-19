Quantcast
Countless ballots destroyed in Los Angeles as official drop box goes up in flames

46 mins ago

A fire that destroyed an official ballot box and damaged countless ballots in Los Angeles in under investigation by authorities, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The box, located in the city of Baldwin Park, was found ablaze on Sunday night.

While it’s unclear how the fire started, investigators are looking into arson as the possible cause. An estimated 60 to 100 damaged ballots were take into the custody of police.

Watch a report on the story from CBS2 below:


Trump hit with swift and brutal backlash for telling Fauci to ‘make better decisions’ in latest Twitter ‘tantrum’

10 mins ago

October 19, 2020

In the wake of recent news that President Trump trashed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a campaign call, the President took another swipe at the top infectious disease expert this Monday.

"Dr.Tony Fauci says we don’t allow him to do television, and yet I saw him last night on @60Minutes, and he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope. All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions. He said 'no masks & let China in,'" Trump tweeted, adding, "Also, Bad arm!" in an apparent dig at Fauci's less-than-stellar first pitch at Major League Baseball's opening day. 

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin suspended for exposing himself on staff Zoom call

14 mins ago

October 19, 2020

CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker for exposing himself during a staff Zoom call, Vice's Motherboard reported.

"He exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio," uncited sources told Motherboard.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera," Toobin told Motherboard in a statement. "I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers… I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Former McCain aide says Trump has alienated Mormon voters in Arizona — and it’s hurting him badly

16 mins ago

October 19, 2020

No Democrat has won the state of Arizona since former President Bill Clinton, but President Donald Trump isn't doing well in the state and it seems he could even lose as the state is slowly growing more "purple."

In an interview with former senior adviser to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Mark Salter, MSNBC's Ali Velshi noted that there has always been large communities of Mormons who would be solid Republican voters. But under Trump, that isn't necessarily the case.

"You were talking about changing demographics," Velshi said about a conversation he had with Salter yesterday. "There is a good conservative Christian population and a significant minority of Mormons who would have been solidly in the Republican column for the last many decades. There's a bit of a shift there that you were talking about, can you tell me about that?"

