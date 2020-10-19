Countless ballots destroyed in Los Angeles as official drop box goes up in flames

A fire that destroyed an official ballot box and damaged countless ballots in Los Angeles in under investigation by authorities, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The box, located in the city of Baldwin Park, was found ablaze on Sunday night.

While it’s unclear how the fire started, investigators are looking into arson as the possible cause. An estimated 60 to 100 damaged ballots were take into the custody of police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch a report on the story from CBS2 below: