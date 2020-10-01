Quantcast
Court rules the Trump administration policing panel broke the law — and must halt its work

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump is joined by Rep. Bryan Steil, R- Wis., Senator Ron Johnson. R-Wis, and law enforcement officials as he concludes his tour at the emergency operation center Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wis. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

U.S. District Judge John Bates ruled Thursday that one of President Donald Trump’s “blue ribbon panels” broke public meetings laws, reported Politico.

The law enforcement panel violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act, according to the federal court judge, by only allowing law enforcement on the commission and by holding meetings in secret.

“The commission’s final report was set to go to Attorney General William Barr later this month, but Bates said no recommendations can be submitted until the panel remedies the legal violations,” Politico reported.

It isn’t the first time there have been concerns with the White House breaking meeting laws. The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) cited meetings that Trump and Jared Kushner had with Russia and Saudi Arabia that violated the Presidential Records Act and the Federal Records Act.


