‘COVchella’ at the White House: Tiny crowd shows up for Trump’s COVID-19 rally
President Trump greeted a couple hundred people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House from a balcony on Saturday in an event many on Twitter have dubbed “COVchella.”
Sounding hoarse, Trump said “I’m feeling great,” calling Covid-19 by the racist name “China Virus.”
Trump gave his brief 18-minute speech from the same White House balcony where Trump’s bizarre salute earlier this week evoked Benito Mussolini and Eva Peron.
“No one is hurt more by the left-wing war on cops than African Americans,” Trump said. “Last year, in just 4 Democrat-Run cities, over 1,000 African-Americans were murdered as a result of violent crime. And the riots, looting, and arson disproportionately hurt Black and Latino communities.”
The smaller than expected gathering on the South Lawn of the White House was organized by controversial conservative activist Candace Owens’ group Blexit, a campaign to urge Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party.
Trump’s advisor on COVID-19 was not wearing a mask at Saturday’s rally. Dr Scott Atlas was spotted standing off to the side of the South Lawn.
Although the Trump administration refuses to say whether he’s still infected with the COVID-19 virus, Trump plans to hold rallies in Florida on Monday, Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa on Wednesday.
Dear @realDonaldTrump: Why is your rally so small?
Also, why are the people not social distancing?
Also also, why are taxpayers paying for your rally? https://t.co/klK5EoocMG
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 10, 2020
They invited 2000, but couldn't muster even 500 (who most likely got paid) to breathe in Trump's viral load 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/MvRVrJsNBv
— Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) October 10, 2020
Welcome to #Covchella everyone! https://t.co/hoQQtpCqPo
— Cody Engel (@POTUS404) October 10, 2020
Off to the side of the White House event, not wearing a mask: Dr. Scott Atlas pic.twitter.com/yECbfzyU6t
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 10, 2020
2020 Election
Trump doctor busted on CNN for ‘cherry-picking’ info to get president back out on the campaign trail
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed stated that White House physician Dr. Sean Conley is not being straightforward with the public about Donald Trump's health and that he is "cherry-picking" the information to be released to help out the president's faltering re-election campaign.
Speaking with host Victor Blackwell, the epidemiologist said there is way more information missing about the president's COVID-19 infection than was revealed in a letter clearing the president to travel this week to rallies.
"They talked about advanced diagnostics, meaning they were looking for a test to spin this argument because it's clear it's coming from the president," the doctor explained. "In fact, all of the information that we've gotten about the president's health has usually just come via the doctor from the president."
2020 Election
Like Trump, I was on monoclonal antibody drugs. This is what they do to you
After Donald Trump was hospitalized last week following a positive test for COVID-19, he emerged from Walter Reed with all the "Scarface" energy of one of his sons, declaring that, after "some really great drugs" he felt better than he did twenty years ago. Those drugs include Regeneron's REGN-COV2, a monoclonal antibody cocktail that is not approved by the FDA but was administered through a process known as compassionate use. (Regeneron's CEO, Dr. Leonard S. Schleifer, is also a friend of the Trump family.) Mainstream and social media quickly lit up over Trump's revelations, especially when he declared that the treatment "wasn't just therapeutic, it made me better. I call that a cure."
2020 Election
‘Feeling great’: Trump seeks campaign comeback from Covid-19
President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of cheering supporters for a campaign-style comeback event at the White House Saturday, jumping back into the election race nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19.
"I am feeling great!" Trump declared as he stepped out to a White House balcony -- tugging off his mask to address the crowd below, most of them masked under their red "Make America Great Again" hats, but with little social distancing.
"Get out and vote -- and I love you," Trump told supporters, who chanted back "USA" and "Four more years" throughout the address lasting just under 20 minutes.