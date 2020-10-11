‘COVchella’ at the White House: Tiny crowd shows up for Trump’s COVID-19 rally

President Trump greeted a couple hundred people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House from a balcony on Saturday in an event many on Twitter have dubbed “COVchella.”

Sounding hoarse, Trump said “I’m feeling great,” calling Covid-19 by the racist name “China Virus.”

Trump gave his brief 18-minute speech from the same White House balcony where Trump’s bizarre salute earlier this week evoked Benito Mussolini and Eva Peron.

“No one is hurt more by the left-wing war on cops than African Americans,” Trump said. “Last year, in just 4 Democrat-Run cities, over 1,000 African-Americans were murdered as a result of violent crime. And the riots, looting, and arson disproportionately hurt Black and Latino communities.”