‘Crazy uncle’ Trump triggered by Obama — goes on Breitbart retweeting spree
Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Wednesday in Philadelphia, Penn. in support of his former vice president, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“[Trump] hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work, or helping anybody but himself and his friends, or treating the presidency, like a reality show that he can use to get attention,” Obama said. “And by the way, even then his TV ratings are down. So you know that upsets him. But the thing is this is not a reality show. This is reality, and the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him, proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously.”
During Obama’s televised speech, President Donald J. Trump tweeted old stories of his accomplishments as printed per the perspective of Breitbart News.
“Exclusive: Forgotten By Obama-Biden Auto Bailout, Delphi Workers Refuse to Forget What Was Taken from Them (Part One),” started one tweet. Then, “Biden was a disaster on this. All talk and no action. Remember and VOTE!”
Another tweet read, “Multiple Pro-Trump Demonstrations Planned in Cincinnati Area,” again, with a link back to Breitbart News.
Then there was this other one: “Pennsylvania Trump Voters Show Passion: ‘He‘s a Man that Wants to Do It All for America’ – again, with a link back to Breitbart News.
There was also a tweet about Biden and China, of all things: “WSJ Editorial Board: Joe Biden Must Answer Questions About Hunter Biden and China.” Ironic since Trump’s Chinese tax returns are all over the news.
2020 Election
Obama nails ‘crazy uncle’ Trump: They would have called me ‘Beijing Barry’ if I had a Chinese account
"This election requires each and every one of us to do our part," former President Barack Obama said on the campaign trail Wednesday for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
"We know that he [President Donald J. Trump] continues to do business with China because he's got a secret Chinese bank account," Obama said. "How is that possible? How is that possible? A secret Chinese bank account. Listen, can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election? You think -- you think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry."
2020 Election
Obama stumps for Biden in final stretch of White House race
Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for his former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday, saying the United States "can't afford" another four years of Donald Trump in the White House and excoriating his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The pandemic would have been tough for any president, we haven't seen something like this for 100 years," Obama said at a roundtable with Black community organizers in Philadelphia, where he was to hold his first public rally for Biden later Wednesday.
"But the degree of incompetence and misinformation, the number of people who might not have died had we just done the basics," Obama said.
2020 Election
Russian media may be joining China and Iran in turning on Trump
It can be easy to overlook how the rest of the world is making sense of America’s chaotic campaign season.
But in many cases, they’re paying attention just as closely as U.S. voters are. After all, who wins the U.S. presidency has implications for countries around the world.
Since Sept. 22, we’ve been using machine-learning algorithms to identify the predominant themes in foreign media coverage.
How different countries cover the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden can shed some light on how foreign citizens discern the candidates and the American political process, especially in places that have strict state control of media like China, Russia and Iran.