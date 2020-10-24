Critics laugh at GOP’s boastful tweets about Trump’s ‘accomplishments’

With less than two weeks until the upcoming presidential election, the Republican Party is going to great lengths to justify their support of President Donald Trump being elected for a second term. But their latest attempt to boast about Trump’s “accomplishments” has fallen flat and Twitter users are taking advantage of the moment.

On Friday, the Republican Party took to Twitter with a series of boastful tweets detailing the president’s accomplishments during his first-term. The first tweet read, “Pres. Trump is fighting for YOU! Here are some of his priorities for a 2nd term: *Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon *Send the 1st Manned Mission to Mars *Build World’s Greatest Infrastructure System *Establish National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network.”

Pres. Trump is fighting for YOU! Here are some of his priorities for a 2nd term:

*Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020

*Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The U.S.

*Refill Stockpiles — GOP (@GOP) October 23, 2020

The party shared a total of three tweets but Twitter users quickly began weighing in with a comical array of responses. While some users insisted that the list of accomplishments only magnifies the broken promises Trump has failed to keep over the last four years as others were left reeling over Trump being lauded for “permanent manned presence on the moon” and sending the first “manned mission to Mars.”

“With a global pandemic and a tanking American economy, why is the @GOP listing a mission to Mars as a top priority?” LGBTQ activist Eric Rosswood tweeted.

With a global pandemic and a tanking American economy, why is the @GOP listing a mission to Mars as a top priority? pic.twitter.com/VHuqkRuc1i — Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) October 24, 2020

Even celebrities shared colorful responses as they criticized the Republican Party for the lackluster list of accomplishments. “Pineapple Express” star Seth Rogan tweeted, “Who in the fuck gives a flying fuck about putting motherfuckers on The Moon and Mars?”

Who in the fuck gives a flying fuck about putting motherfuckers on The Moon and Mars? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020

Alyssa Milano accused Republicans of being “so completely and totally out of touch” with reality. Veteran news anchor Dan Rather sarcastically criticized the party for their focus on outer space as opposed to focusing on the problems here on Earth.

“This all makes a lot of sense when you realize COVID-19 isn’t a problem outside of Earth. Oh, and “Waiting for Infrustructure Week” gets renewed. Yay,”

This all makes a lot of sense when you realize COVID-19 isn’t a problem outside of Earth. Oh, and “Waiting for Infrustructure Week” gets renewed. Yay. https://t.co/dWu0WSxD9j — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 23, 2020

Others were flabbergasted by the fact that the series of tweets were not satirical.

This… is not satire https://t.co/QhdFVvKmAY — Natania Barron 🌺 (@NataniaBarron) October 23, 2020

OMG this isn't a parody. https://t.co/ouE5IRc8CQ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 23, 2020

And if we were to ask him to describe these policies I’m sure he would be as articulate, clear and penetrating as always. Stop pretending he knows or cares about policy. He only cares about attacking perceived enemies and claiming credit for stuff he doesn’t understand. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) October 23, 2020

What in the ever-loving sentient box of hair fuck is this insanity? No, seriously. What is this? https://t.co/s1O8lv5GJB — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) October 23, 2020

As of Saturday, October 24, nearly 50 million Americans have already cast their vote for the upcoming election. At this rate, the Republican Party may already be aware that they are facing an uphill battle in their fight to get the president re-elected.