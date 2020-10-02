Coronavirus curbs evoked East Germany memories: Angela Merkel
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the drastic limits placed on people’s freedoms to curb the coronavirus earlier this year had weighed heavily on her, bringing back memories of life in surveillance-riddled East Germany.
Speaking on the eve of the 30th anniversary of German reunification, Merkel told the RND newspaper group she was acutely aware of the sacrifices she was asking of Germans when the country went into lockdown in March.
“That I had to tell people they could only be out in the street in a single household or just two persons at a time, that no events could take place, that children could not visit their parents in care homes — these were serious restrictions.”
A pastor’s daughter who grew up behind the Iron Curtain in the communist German Democratic Republic (GDR), Merkel, 66, said she reflected a lot on her childhood and youth when making those tough calls in the early days of the pandemic.
“My background has shaped me,” she said, recalling “the longing for freedom during life in the GDR”.
But the veteran leader, who as a young woman rejected an offer to inform for the Stasi secret police, said her experiences in former East Germany also prepared her for difficult times.
“We learned to improvise and we always managed well despite many shortages. These are skills that are useful today too.”
Three decades on, Germany is planning muted celebrations to remember the historic unification of the communist East with the capitalist West, as the nation battles an uptick in coronavirus infections.
The Berlin Wall fell in a peaceful revolution on November 9, 1989, paving the way for the formal reunification of Germany on October 3, 1990.
“Until the fall of the Wall, I never thought that German reunification would happen in my lifetime,” said Merkel, who plans to step down next year.
“When it did become reality, it was a wonderful experience that taught me that change can be good, and change for the better is possible.”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
COVID revelation is Trump’s most liked tweet
President Donald Trump's revelation that he and wife Melania tested positive for Covid-19 quickly became his most liked and shared tweet, according to an analysis.
The announcement in the early morning hours of Friday garnered more than 1.2 million likes within eight hours, and was shared or retweeted at similar levels.
According to the news site Axios, the tweet was Trump's most popular ever, topping his 2019 news that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison in Sweden. Axios analyzed data from the Trump Twitter Archive.
Trump's announcement sparked a flood of reaction on Twitter, where he has some 86 million followers, and on other social media.
Breaking Banner
Fox News’ Geraldo rips Trump for not wearing a mask: ‘This disease kills old people!’
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera on Friday tore into President Donald Trump for blowing off safety protocols such as wearing a face mask in public.
While on "Fox & Friends," Rivera said that the president's infection with the disease should be a wake-up call for him and others to take the virus more seriously.
While co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested that there could be some upside for Trump if he survives the disease by proving that it's not a big deal, Rivera rejected that line of reasoning and urged the president to get off the campaign trail.
"Take a break, for goodness sake!" he said.
Breaking Banner
‘The sheer panic can’t be understated’: Reporter describes mood in White House after Trump’s COVID diagnosis
Speaking on ABC News this morning regarding President Trump's announcement that he and Melania tested positive for coronavirus, reporter John Santucci described the mood inside the White House in the wake of the news.
"I have heard from so many people prior to him testing, everyone thinking that he has to have it in his inner bubble," Santucci said.
"The amount of sheer panic that is going on within the West Wing, within the President's campaign cannot be understated," he continued.
Watch the video below: